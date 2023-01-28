Description

Sophisticated, evocative, and delicious, the martini will never go out of style. Appearing in countless movies—for example, any one of the Bond films—it’s one of the most popular and well-known cocktails of all time. Making a martini is simplicity personified, the classic recipe requiring just two ingredients (not counting the garnish): gin and vermouth. And now man-about-town Matt Hranek is here to tell us everything we need to know about the iconic cocktail. Like Hranek’s The Negroni, The Martini will give readers insight into the drink’s nineteenth-century-origins, as well as the tools for making 35 simple variations of the drink—a combination of recipes from the author, recipes from experts/bartenders around the world, and iconic versions that any martini fanatic needs to have on hand.



Included are the author’s own version, always with gin (never vodka), served ice cold and dry with a twist of lemon (or, on very rare occasions, like when he is hungry, an olive); the Martinez (circa 1849), named for the city of Martinez about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco, where some say this all began; a lime martini, a nod to Hranek’s father, who loved a gin and tonic; and New York City legend Russ & Daughters Cafe’s own martinis, “The Lower East Side” and “The Smoked Martini.” There will be details on ingredients, methods (to shake or to stir?), garnish, equipment, glassware; where to get the best martini around the world, and more. Beautiful original and archival photography make this an irresistible gift for anyone who loves to enjoy a martini.