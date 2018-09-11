With more than 750,000 copies of the Eat What You Love cookbook series sold, New York Times bestselling author Marlene Koch returns with a collection of amazing “makeovers” of dishes and drinks we all love when eating out — without the excess calories (sugar, fat) — and guilt!

Who doesn’t love the creamy, cheesy, gooey, sweet, and fried foods that restaurants dish up? Now you can enjoy them all guilt-free! In Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites “magician in the kitchen” Marlene Koch works her magic yet again. Imagine creamy Alfredo pasta, cheesy queso dip, and fried chicken ‘n waffles, along with Asian and Steakhouse favorites, Starbucks-style drinks, and more — with ALL the crave-worthy taste — and a fraction of sky-high sugar, fat, calories, carbs and sodium.

With plenty of unbelievable “Dare to Compares” Marlene shows just how much you effortlessly save. Whether you are watching your waistline or simply want to eat better, you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to create these delicious dishes and drinks inspired by The Cheesecake Factory, Carrabba’s, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang’s, Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Morton’s, Panera, and more!

Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites guarantees to satisfy every craving with over 140 easy, family friendly recipes for all to enjoy. In it you will find:

Satisfying (not skimpy!) portions

Gluten-free recipes and all-natural sugar substitute options

Nutrition information with every recipe including weight watcher freestyle smart point comparisons and diabetic exchanges

Fuss-free, flavorful, fast recipes made with easy-to-find everyday ingredients

Dare to Compare: A typical order of General Tso’s chicken serves up 1,300 calories including 3,200 milligrams of sodium, over 70 grams of fat, and 3 days’ worth of added sugar! Marlene’s equally crave-worthy version is just 300 calories with 80% less fat, 85% less sodium, and 90% less sugar!