Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Reading the Rocks
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Reading the Rocks

The Autobiography of the Earth

by Marcia Bjornerud

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 20, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Jun 20, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668630167

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Earth Sciences / Geography

Description

To many of us, the Earth’s crust is a relic of ancient, unknowable history. But to a geologist, stones are richly illustrated narratives, telling gothic tales of cataclysm and reincarnation. For more than four billion years, in beach sand, granite, and garnet schists, the planet has kept a rich and idiosyncratic journal of its past. Fulbright Scholar Marcia Bjornerud takes the reader along on an eye-opening tour of Deep Time, explaining in elegant prose what we see and feel beneath our feet. Both scientist and storyteller, Bjornerud uses anecdotes and metaphors to remind us that our home is a living thing with lessons to teach. She shows how our planet has long maintained a delicate balance, and how the global give-and-take has sustained life on Earth through numerous upheavals. But with the rapidly escalating effects of human beings on their home planet, that cosmic balance is being threatened — and the consequences may be catastrophic. Containing a glossary and detailed timescale, as well as vivid descriptions and historic accounts, Reading the Rocks is literally a history of the world, for all friends of the Earth.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less