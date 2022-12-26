Description

A vibrant and intimate novel of love and Jewish defiance set inside the Warsaw Ghetto, inspired by the actual archives people kept at the time so their stories would survive World War II.



Adam Paskow is a school teacher forced to share a cramped one-bedroom apartment in the Ghetto with two other families. He has been continuing to teach children in the Ghetto, diving into language and poetry to help them endure their unbearable situation, when he is recruited to take testimonies from his students and others. Adam pieces together what is helping them survive in a place where young boys set up their own black market, where young girls try to pass as Aryan, and each day brings new realizations about what will happen to them all.



His interviews with flatmate Sala Wiskoff turn into sweet conversations, and over the months of confinement, Adam falls in love with Sala, who is stoic, determined, funny─and married. They carve out intimacy in their shared moments, even with her husband just a few feet away, their relationship feeling both impossible and vital, their connection keeping them alive. So, when Adam manages to procure just a few kennkartes to escape the Ghetto, he tries to figure out whether he can save himself, the woman he loves, and those she loves most: her children.



Inspired by the testimony-gathering project known as Oneg Shabbat, New York Times bestselling author Lauren Grodstein draws readers into this world, into the lives of people living on the edge, with vivid detail and heart-rending emotion. Beautifully written and utterly engaging, We Must Not Think of Ourselves is a piercing story of love and determination.

