We Must Not Think of Ourselves
We Must Not Think of Ourselves

by Lauren Grodstein

Aug 8, 2023

304 Pages

9781643755298

Fiction / Historical / World War II

A vibrant and intimate novel of love and Jewish defiance set inside the Warsaw Ghetto, inspired by the actual archives people kept at the time so their stories would survive World War II.

Adam Paskow is a school teacher forced to share a cramped one-bedroom apartment in the Ghetto with two other families. He has been continuing to teach children in the Ghetto, diving into language and poetry to help them endure their unbearable situation, when he is recruited to take testimonies from his students and others. Adam pieces together what is helping them survive in a place where young boys set up their own black market, where young girls try to pass as Aryan, and each day brings new realizations about what will happen to them all.

His interviews with flatmate Sala Wiskoff turn into sweet conversations, and over the months of confinement, Adam falls in love with Sala, who is stoic, determined, funny─and married. They carve out intimacy in their shared moments, even with her husband just a few feet away, their relationship feeling both impossible and vital, their connection keeping them alive. So, when Adam manages to procure just a few kennkartes to escape the Ghetto, he tries to figure out whether he can save himself, the woman he loves, and those she loves most: her children. 

Inspired by the testimony-gathering project known as Oneg Shabbat, New York Times bestselling author Lauren Grodstein draws readers into this world, into the lives of people living on the edge, with vivid detail and heart-rending emotion. Beautifully written and utterly engaging, We Must Not Think of Ourselves is a piercing story of love and determination. 
 

"This book is a masterpiece: profound, gripping, urgent, and beautiful. In its clear-eyed and devastating portrait of the past, Grodstein invites us into the present; to bear witness to the lives that have come before us, while finding meaning and courage for our own." ——Madeline Miller, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Circe and The Song of Achilles

“In We Must Not Think of Ourselves, Lauren Grodstein writes with such a blazing commitment to the truth of the Warsaw Ghetto that sometimes I had to stop reading and catch my breath. But in the midst of the brutality, she clears a path for the parallel stories of love and decency. Make no mistake: this is a heartbreaking portrait of a dark moment. But this novel shimmers with light.”

—Lauren Fox, New York Times bestselling author of Send for Me
We Must Not Think of Ourselves is one of those rare books—beautifully written, seamlessly constructed, quietly devastating—that manages to tell an old story in a new way with no pyrotechnics beyond perfect storytelling, including an ending that will stay with me always. It is far and away my favorite novel of the year, of many years, and I know I will be recommending it to readers forevermore.——Laurie Frankel, New York Times bestselling author of One Two Three
