The Love Lives of Birds
Courting and Mating Rituals
Description
From the lifelong devotion of the American crow to the dalliances of the eastern bluebird, from the bald eagle’s dazzling aerial display to the male ruby-throated hummingbird’s reputation as a “deadbeat dad” — courtship, mating, and parenting differ dramatically among birds. Ornithologist and author Laura Erickson takes readers on a romance-fueled romp through the love lives of 35 species, exploring the diversity of avian approaches to pairing up. Each species spotlight pairs Erickson’s remarkable depth of scientific knowledge with her talent for drawing humorous and insightful parallels between human and bird. The result is a riveting read for bird-watchers and nature lovers alike.
What's Inside
Praise
“With expert knowledge and irresistible prose, Laura Erickson has a unique ability to make the lives of birds exciting and compelling for every reader. This book is a delight — warm, wonderful, and brimming with insights and surprises. Highly recommended!”
— Kenn Kaufman, naturalist, conservationist, author of Kingbird Highway, and editor of the Kaufman Field Guides
“What a delightful book! If you love birds, you will love these musings on the secrets of bird love. Who knew that crows had such tender and discreet displays of affection? Or that the courtship of limpkins was so snail-centered? Or that chickadees inhabit a Jane Austen-like world of courter and courted? Erickson unveils this captivating news in prose so lively, witty, and clever it charms from cover to cover.”
— Jennifer Ackerman, New York Times best-selling author of The Genius of Birds andThe Bird Way
"An entertaining and lighthearted look at various bird species’ mating habits... Terrific color illustrations by Veronica Lilja add to the fun. Bird enthusiasts and nature lovers in general shouldn’t miss this."
— Publisher's Weekly
