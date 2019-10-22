Peter Powers and the League of Lying Lizards!





If you like the Avengers, Justice League, or The Incredibles, then you’ll love this family of superheroes! This new chapter book series is perfect for reluctant readers.





Everyone in Peter Power’s family has super awesome superpowers–except Peter. All he can do is make ice cubes and freeze stuff. But when Peter fibs to his teacher, the lies begin to snowball. Before he has time to tell the truth, Boulder City encounters earthquakes and a friendly group of lizard people!





But soon, the lizard people reveal their lying colors and take over the town. Now, it’s up to Peter and his super-powered family to save their hometown. Will they be able to defeat the League of Lizards’ giant Gila monster, or will they be stomped flat?





Peter Power and the League of Lying Lizards is the fourth chapter book in a new series of exciting stories about a young boy who has some rather crummy superpowers. Each story is full of humor, action, and fun, but the charm can be found in the heartfelt message about the power of family, friends, and having confidence.



