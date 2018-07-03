Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Green Sun

Green Sun

by

“One of the finest police novels I have ever read” — Stephen King

Crime fiction legend Kent Anderson returns with a dazzling novel about justice, character, and fate in an American city at war with itself.

A 2019 LOS ANGELES TIMES BOOK PRIZE FINALIST

Oakland, California, 1983: a city churning with violent crime and racial conflict. Officer Hanson, a Vietnam veteran, has abandoned academia for the life-and-death clarity of police work, a way to live with the demons that followed him home from the war.

But Hanson knows that justice requires more than simply enforcing the penal code. He believes in becoming a part of the community he serves–which is why, unlike most officers, he chooses to live in the same town where he works. This strategy serves him well…to a point. He forges a precarious friendship with Felix Maxwell, the drug king of East Oakland, based on their shared sense of fairness and honor. He falls in love with Libya the moment he sees her, a confident and outspoken black woman. He is befriended by Weegee, a streetwise eleven-year-old who is primed to become a dope dealer.

Every day, every shift, tests a cop’s boundaries between the man he wants to be and the officer of the law he’s required to be. At last an off-duty shooting forces Hanson to finally face who he is, and which side of the law he belongs on.
Read More

Genre:

On Sale: March 12th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780316466790

Mulholland Books Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Chapter One: Winter – Idaho

It’s winter in Idaho, past midnight, and it should be dark, but the wind-driven snow crackles with lightning and shakes the clattering glassy branches of frozen trees. Green and blue curtains of aurora borealis flare and furl and curtsy across the northern horizon.

Hanson appears out of the hissing snow with a double armload of firewood, on his way to the cabin. An owl, back in the trees where the wind doesn’t seem to touch him, watches with great yellow eyes as Hanson drops the wood onto the porch, opens the door, and goes inside, pushing the door closed against the wind. He hangs up his coat and feeds chunks of split locust into the castiron stove, watching the fire leap up before closing and latching the door. The only light in the cabin comes from the crazed mica window in the hinged stove door, flickering the cabin walls in and out like an old movie projector. It had seemed like April, spring on its way, when the storm blew down from the Hi-Line. He sits cross-legged in front of the fireplace, drinking tequila from the bottle, looking at his books stacked and shelved against the walls, the titles on their spines glittering in the firelight.

He’ll be leaving in another six weeks, as soon as the quarter is over and he’s turned in his grades. He’ll miss his students—he knows that—and the cabin too, half a mile above Boise, where he walks the hills through all the seasons, watching the weather roll in from the northwest. But after three years as an adjunct professor at the university in town, he’s leaving. The English Department will be glad to see him go. He isn’t anything like them and wonders how he ever thought he was. He’s going back to the only work he could find after the war, a job where people understand pain better than rhetoric. So much for the life of the mind, he thinks, smiling—time to go back to what he was good at.

He reaches into the neck of his wool shirt and pulls out a compass the size of a dime that he wears on a cord. An army issue survival compass he’s had since the war. The olive-drab enamel has chipped off the edge of the brass case, but the compass still works like it should, something he can trust if he thinks he’s lost. He holds it level, watches the arrow turn, twitch, reverse itself, and steady up on north. Good old north, he thinks. You can depend on north, where it’s always ice and howling wind and polar bears out there, white shadows deep in the blowing snow.

Finishing the last of the tequila, he stands and walks to one of the bookcases, considering the titles in the firelight, touching them, pulls out his Yeats, still warped to the shape of his leg from carrying it everywhere in Vietnam, wrapped in plastic, in a pocket of his tiger suit. He taps it with his knuckle, smiling, and slips it back into its place between The Oxford Book of English Verse and a King James Bible he picked up one night in a Motel 6 in Salt Lake City.

He’s lived in isolated A-camps where he was always awake, even when he slept, in cities where he booby-trapped his apartment with trip wires, shotgun shells, and blasting caps behind the Sheetrock. And once, in a cabin by the Rio Costilla in the Sangre de Cristos in Northern New Mexico, seventy miles from the nearest supermarket, he had to make peace with ghosts. Their bodies had been buried on the property during the wars between the Spanish and the Ute Indians two hundred years before, and for the first week or so he slept outside by the river while they watched him, chanted, tore their own arms and legs off in display, and one night called an icy wind down from the mountains that uprooted three of the ancient cottonwood trees growing by the river. After that they left him alone—accepted him, he liked to think—and he was glad to have them out there at night, watching over the place.

Outside, the snow blows silently in the wind, rushes, spins, whirls away, and gone is the distant glow of lights in the town below.

In the partitioned end of the cabin that is the bedroom, he shucks off his jeans and long underwear, slips between crisp palegreen sheets and, with his hands clasped behind his head, studies the flickering shadows on the log-and-plank ceiling. His ears chitter and chirp and ring and whine with the tinnitus the VA doctors told him would never get better, only worse.

Death is in the cabin, on the other side of the wall. Hanson had heard him opening and closing the drawers of his desk, reading old mail. He’s looking at the books, talking to them in his ancient language. When he begins to sing Hanson smiles, closing his eyes. Death is watching the fire. In the sky above the cabin, far beyond the storm and earth’s concerns, the constellation Orion, huge and magnificent, is keeping time.

Read More Read Less

"The Lieutenant I Killed" by Kent Anderson

The Lieutenant I Killed

On my desk, between a picture of my grandmother and a small, 19th century Mongolian Protector Demon, I have a postage-stamp-sized photo of a young North Vietnamese first lieutenant in dress khakis and a pith helmet. It was obviously taken in a studio, just his head and the slope of his shoulders. He is posing for the photographer, looking slightly to the right of the camera, stern and determined, as if he’d just seen the future over the photographer’s shoulder. His shadow on the white background is a ghost figure behind him. The photo is finely detailed and carefully hand-tinted—the red and gold shoulder tabs of a first lieutenant, a tiny red star on his helmet, his cheeks and lips blushed, eyes and eyebrows darkened.

I killed him with a hand grenade when I was twenty three years old. I’ll never know how many others I killed because most of them were slaughtered by gunships or tactical air that I called in, or artillery fire I directed down on their positions, then counted bodies afterwards. Firefights, even as close as 20 or 30 yards, mostly involved firing through brush or head-high grass, our red tracers going in and their green tracers flashing out past us with tiny sonic booms, snapsnapsnap, faster than thought. When it was over, maybe a few of ours were dead or wounded and some of theirs were dead or soon would be. Very few soldiers actually saw an enemy, aimed at him, fired, and watched him fall and die.

Read full article
The Lieutenant I Killed

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Kent Anderson has crafted a literary miracle here. We're transported to 'Nam and circa-'80 Oakland, reimagined as Hell, seen through the eyes of a crusading cop unique in the annals of police literature. This jazzy—and jazz influenced—novel is like the best of early Joseph Wambaugh. In Oaklandese: If I'm lyin', I'm flyin'!" —James Ellroy, New York Times bestselling author of Perfidia

Praise for NIGHT DOGS

A New York Times Notable Book

"A brave novel. . . . Night Dogs [is] extraordinary. . . . This, despite its thriller trappings, is a story about a man's soul hanging in the balance." —Michael Harris, Los Angeles Times Book Review

Praise for SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL

"A wonderful achievement, written fluently and perceptively, and with the kind of unsparing intelligence that is rooted in careful observation-the best kind, for a novelist. Kent Anderson, a Special Forces veteran, is not going to tell us any lies about the matters most important to him. He knows what has happened to him, and he can put it into fiction that wounds and stings." —Peter Straub, The Washington Post

Read More Read Less