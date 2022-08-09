Orders over $45 ship FREE
Quitting: A Life Strategy
The Myth of Perseverance and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free
How to Do Nothing meets Think Again in this lively and inspiring exploration of how quitting is, counterintuitively, the key to success.
Simone Biles quit the Olympics. Harry and Meghan quit The Firm. Millions of people have quit their jobs, seeking happiness and defining success on their own terms. Is it a mistake? As Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Julia Keller found out, it’s not. And, in fact, it might even save your life.
Diving into the neuroscience of nope and the cultural messages that drive our reluctance to throw in the towel, Keller dismantles the myth of perseverance once and for all. Because grit isn't always great. Sticking it out doesn't always pay off. And quitting can be an unexpected act of self-love.
Quitting: A Life Strategy humanely reminds us that, in order to live meaningful, satisfying lives, sometimes we have to say “no”—full stop. With Keller’s guidance, readers will learn the art of the quasi quit, see how quitting makes space for key breakthroughs, navigate the relationship between quitting and our public lives, manage quitter's guilt, and more.
As she weaves reportage from the front lines of scientific research, incisive pop culture commentary, and conversations with people who have made profound change in their own lives, Keller gives readers the rationale and confidence they need to pull the plug. Ultimately, quitting becomes a chance to shape our lives without fear—at work, at home, in our relationships, and beyond.
