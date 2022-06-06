How the food we love shapes the language we use — the sharp, laugh-out-loud story of the etymology of food words



All food has a story, reaching as far back into history as language itself. Throughout time, as languages followed and reflected the tides of civilizations, food language came to represent some of the highs and lows of how humans communicate: from the highbrow "Chateauneuf du Pape," which must be pronounced with a healthy dose of snootiness; to the giggle-inducing yet delicious "nun's farts" of Jamaica (also known as "beignets"); to the fascinating travels of the word "coffee" across centuries and continents, attesting to the undying and unifying allure this drink holds for us. From Spam to amuse-bouches, ciabatta to kombucha, Romaine Wasn’t Built in a Day reveals the delightful history and stories behind the words we use for the foods we love.



In Romaine Wasn’t Built in a Day, linguist Tschann takes us on a journey from the vineyards of Avignon to the shores of Tahiti to the forums of ancient Rome to bring to life the history of the words we use today to talk about our favorite things to eat. Chock full of food puns, linguistic did-you-knows and delectable trivia, Romaine Wasn’t Built in A Day is your go-to gift for your trivia nerds, your history buffs, your crossword fiends, and your Scrabble diehards. This is the surprising and hilarious history of food, told through the lens of the fascinating evolution of language.