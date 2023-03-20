Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

California Foraging
California Foraging

120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Evergreen Huckleberries to Wild Ginger

by Judith Larner Lowry

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

On Sale

Aug 12, 2014

Page Count

344 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604696387

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

Description

“This book is an excellent deep dive into California’s wild edibles, revealing a real affection for and intimate familiarity with our state’s flora.” —Iso Rabins, founder of ForageSF

California offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Judith Larner Lowry as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in California Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in the Golden State.

What's Inside

Praise

“This book is a triumphant celebration of California’s flora through gathering: a call to our species to see, touch, smell, taste, and tend the wild through the seasons. Lowry deeply inspires us to honor our hunter-gatherer ancestors, and build the foundation of a new indigenousness with the land.” —M. Kat Anderson, author of Tending the Wild
 
“This book is an excellent deep dive into California’s wild edibles, revealing a real affection for and intimate familiarity with our state’s flora.” —Iso Rabins, founder of ForageSF
Regional Foraging Series