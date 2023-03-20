Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
California Foraging
120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Evergreen Huckleberries to Wild Ginger
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 12, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“This book is an excellent deep dive into California’s wild edibles, revealing a real affection for and intimate familiarity with our state’s flora.” —Iso Rabins, founder of ForageSF
California offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Judith Larner Lowry as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in California Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in the Golden State.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“This book is an excellent deep dive into California’s wild edibles, revealing a real affection for and intimate familiarity with our state’s flora.” —Iso Rabins, founder of ForageSF