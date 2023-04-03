Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Wherever You Go, There You Are
Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life
Description
The time-honored national bestseller, updated and with a new introduction and afterword, celebrating 30 years of influencing the way we live.
When Wherever You Go, There You Are was first published in 1994, no one could have predicted that the book would launch itself onto bestseller lists nationwide and sell over 1 million copies to date. Thirty years later, Wherever You Go, There You Are remains a foundational guide to mindfulness and meditation, introducing readers to the practice and guiding them through the process. The author of over half a dozen books on mindfulness, Jon Kabat-Zinn combines his research and medical background with his spiritual knowledge to help readers find peace and change their lives.
In this new edition, readers will find a new introduction and afterword from Kabat-Zinn, as well as factual updates throughout to address changes in research and knowledge since it was originally published. After the special tumult of the last few years, as well as the promise of more unrest in the future, Wherever You Go, There You Are serves as an anchor for a whole new generation of readers looking to find their center and achieve their true self.
What's Inside
Praise
"Meditation is the art of paying attention, of listening to your heart. Rather than withdrawing from the world, meditation can help you enjoy it more fully, more effectively, and more peacefully. In Wherever You Go, There You Are, Jon Kabat-Zinn provides access to the essence of meditation."—Dean Ornish, MD, author of Dr. Dean Ornish's Program for Reversing Heart Disease
"Want to meet the most interesting, exciting person you will ever know? Let Jon Kabat-Zinn introduce you to YOU. Nowhere else in the literation of meditation can you find so simple and commonsensical a path to yourself."—Norman Lear, television producer, Los Angeles
"This book shines with an exquisite simplicity and straightforwardness. Jon Kabat-Zinn is one of the best teachers of mindfulness you will ever meet." —Jack Kornfield, author of A Path with Heart and After the Ecstasy, the Laundry
"Ideally, meditation is not something we do, but something we live. Jon Kabat-Zinn points the way to this living spirit with clarity, ease, and poetry."—Sharon Salzberg, author of Lovingkindness and Faith
"Wherever You Go, There You Are is a remarkably clear and practical guide to meditation. This is a truly profound book in its deceptive simplicity and insight. Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn truly lives what he teaches."—Dr. Kenneth R. Pelletier, Stanford University School of Medicine, author of Mind as Healer, Mind as Slayer
"Once more Jon Kabat-Zinn illuminates the simplicity and depth of the meditative path with the clarity of his own wisdom. In this insightful book he reminds us that the grist for awakening is no further from us than the moment we are presently in."—Christina Feldman, Gaia House, U.K., author of Women Awake and Silence
"Jon Kabat-Zinn has made an important contribution to modern health care with research done at his Stress Reduction Clinic, and in his other work with patients of many kinds. I trust him completely, because his writing so obviously comes out of his own honestly reported experience, and I admire him greatly because of his outstanding accomplishments in a culture that is in many ways antagonistic to the process of taking responsibility for own health and being. This book is a delight to read: full of warmth, love, and wisdom. I will recommend it to our own cancer patients."—Alastair J. Cunningham, PhD in Cell Biology, PhD in Psychology, C. Psych, Ontario Cancer Institute