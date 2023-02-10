Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Santa Trims the Tree 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Description
John Derian—the world-famous and beloved home goods designer and New York Times bestselling author—adds a cheery puzzle to his ever-growing collection of covetable products.
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Now Derian expands his beautiful line of puzzles, wrapping paper, notebooks, notepads, and stickers with an all-new 1,000 piece puzzle.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
