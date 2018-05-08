Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Connected

By Joel & Victoria Osteen

How beautiful you are, my darling!...

How handsome you are, my beloved!

Song of Solomon 1:15-16 NIV

 

Free Devotional Excerpt:

Your relationship is precious, a treasure from heaven, and you should handle it carefully, always looking for ways to build bridges to each other’s hearts.

 

The apostle Paul prayed that our love would abound and grow in knowledge and depth of insight, and that applies especially to our love as a couple. That tells us that we cannot put our love on autopilot. If we assume our spouse will “know” that we love them, our relationship will not grow or be as fruitful as it is intended to be.

 

That’s why it’s so important to make every effort to keep strong connections.

 

Several years ago when we assumed leadership at the ministry, our lives became fuller and more complicated. Oftentimes, we found ourselves moving in different directions, so we had to make an extra effort to connect with each other.

 

We decided to acknowledge each other every time we pass. Sometimes we high-five, sometimes it’s a quick “I love you” or a kiss on the lips. Leaving sweet notes around the house is another easy way to keep connections. It’s not so important how we connect, but it is important that we connect.

 

It takes time and effort to maintain the connections in your relationship.

 

Take the time to regularly put everything else on hold for moments while you connect with loving words and touches. Keep your connection strong and you’ll keep your hearts moving in the same direction.

Do You Want to Enjoy Your Marriage Like Never Before?

 

Whether you’ve been married a few months or decades, couples need regular, quiet moments together to renew their love and commitment to each other and to God.

 

In OUR BEST LIFE TOGETHER, Joel and Victoria Osteen want to encourage you in your marriage and remind you that God brought you together to help each other succeed and to become all He created you to be. There’s no better way to experience the fulfilling marriage God intends for you than to set aside a devotional time together each day and set your minds in the right direction for a positive, happy, faith-filled marriage. When you live together in unity, you honor God and open the door for His blessings to flow into every area of your life. If you will do your part, God will do His part, and you can live in love!

Meet The Author: Joel Osteen

JOEL OSTEEN is the author of ten New York Times bestsellers and the senior pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston. He has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world. His televised messages are seen by more than 10 million viewers each week in the United States and millions more in 100 nations around the world. He is also the host of Joel Osteen Radio, a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 128. He resides in Houston with his wife, Victoria, and their children. You can visit his website at http://www.joelosteen.com and find him on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JoelOsteen.

Whether you’ve been married a few months or a few decades, this encouraging daily devotional will help you find quiet moments together to strengthen your faith in God and renew your love for and commitment to your spouse.

In Our Best Life Together, Joel and Victoria Osteen want to encourage you in your marriage and remind you that God brought you together to help each other succeed and to become all He created you to be. There’s no better way to experience the fulfilling marriage God intends for you than to set aside a devotional time together each day and set your minds in the right direction for a positive, happy, faith-filled marriage. When you live together in unity, you honor God and open the door for His blessings to flow into every area of your life. If you will do your part, God will do His part, and you can live in love!
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781455598632

