Our Best Life Together

Connected
By Joel & Victoria Osteen
How beautiful you are, my darling!...
How handsome you are, my beloved!
Song of Solomon 1:15-16 NIV
Free Devotional Excerpt:
Your relationship is precious, a treasure from heaven, and you should handle it carefully, always looking for ways to build bridges to each other’s hearts.
The apostle Paul prayed that our love would abound and grow in knowledge and depth of insight, and that applies especially to our love as a couple. That tells us that we cannot put our love on autopilot. If we assume our spouse will “know” that we love them, our relationship will not grow or be as fruitful as it is intended to be.
That’s why it’s so important to make every effort to keep strong connections.
Several years ago when we assumed leadership at the ministry, our lives became fuller and more complicated. Oftentimes, we found ourselves moving in different directions, so we had to make an extra effort to connect with each other.
We decided to acknowledge each other every time we pass. Sometimes we high-five, sometimes it’s a quick “I love you” or a kiss on the lips. Leaving sweet notes around the house is another easy way to keep connections. It’s not so important how we connect, but it is important that we connect.
It takes time and effort to maintain the connections in your relationship.
Take the time to regularly put everything else on hold for moments while you connect with loving words and touches. Keep your connection strong and you’ll keep your hearts moving in the same direction.