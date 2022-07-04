Free shipping on orders $35+
100 Medicinal Herbs and How to Use Them
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 30, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“Perfect for anyone just beginning in herbal medicine.” —Mother Earth Living
Start your path to natural wellness with the safe, trusted advice found in The Herbal Apothecary. With the guidance of naturopath JJ Pursell, you will learn how to safely create your own remedies using plants you know and love. Incorporating traditional wisdom and scientific information, The Herbal Apothecary provides an accessible and comprehensive introduction to plant-based medicine. It features profiles of the 100 of the most important medicinal plants that include information on medicinal uses, identification and cultivation, and recipes for common concerns. Additional information includes step-by-step instructions for making herbal teas, tinctures, compresses, salves, and more. This comprehensive guide includes treatments for men, women, and children that address a variety of concerns including muscle strain, the flu, the common cold, insomnia, anxiety, and much more.
What's Inside
Praise
“Well researched and exceptionally well written, The Herbal Apothecary is a brilliant addition to any herbal library.” —Rosemary Gladstar, herbalist and author
“One of the most thorough and comprehensive works on medicinal plants and herbal healing. Without a doubt, this fine volume has made it onto my permanent bookshelf.” —Shawn Donnille, vice president and co-owner of Mountain Rose Herbs
“Anyone interested in alternative medicine and botanical curatives will find this handsome volume useful.” —Country Gardens
“Pursell aptly demonstrates the value in learning about these gifts from nature and understanding their use in pursuit of sustainable health. . . . will quickly become indispensible for understanding a neglected field that is ripe with great benefits.” —Publishers Weekly
“Kick a winter cold by reading up on the plant-based medicines in the new book The Herbal Apothecary.” —Sunset
“Required Reading. . . . Pursell describes 100 plants and herbs with medicinal properties as well as the ways naturopaths use them, where to find them, or how to grow them at home…a beginner’s guide to making herb blends, teas, cordials, capsules, and more, with plenty of recipes.” —Gardenista
“[a] lovely handbook. . . . the wealth of photographs widens its appeal to a larger community of plant lovers.” —Choice
“The Herbal Apothecary takes both modern science and traditional healing methods into account, providing techniques for making teas, tinctures, salves, and syrups aimed at alleviating colds, headaches, and other ailments.” —Modern Farmer
“I can’t recommend enough. But don’t take it from me—two of the biggest names in the medicinal herbs community, herbalist Rosemary Gladstar and Mountain Rose Herbs co-owner and vice president Shawn Donnille, have given their seals of approval to this book as a staple addition to your herbal library.” —Powell’s Books Blog
