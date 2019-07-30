Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I Can Be Anything!
Explore all of life’s possibilities in this exuberant book by Newbery award winning author Jerry Spinelli — a perfect gift for new parents, graduates, and more!Read More
A little boy contemplates the interesting and exciting things he could be when he grows up: everything from a paper plane folder to a puppy dog holder, from a baby sis soother to a snowball smoother.
Newbery Award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s simple and charming rhymes are accompanied by internationally renowned illustrator Jimmy Liao’s vibrant and fantastical illustrations. Now available in board book format, this imaginative joyride about hopes and dreams, and all the things that life has to offer, makes a fantastic gift.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for I Can Be Anything!:* "[An] uplifting, imaginative vision of life's possibilities that suggests that there are no limits -- not even the sky."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Both the lilting text and amusing watercolor and acrylic illustrations are full of energy.... [A] marvelous story."—School Library Journal