Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Little Weirds
“Magical” — Mindy Kaling
“Delicious” — Amy Sedaris
“It made me remember I was alive” — George Saunders
Hello! I looked into my brain and found a book. Here it is. Inside you will find:
- The smell of honeysuckle
- Heartbreak
- A French-kissing rabbit
- A haunted house
- Death
- A vagina singing sad old songs
- Young geraniums in an ancient castle
- Birth
- A dog who appears in dreams as a spiritual guide
- Divorce
- Electromagnetic energy fields
- Emotional horniness
- The ghost of a sea captain
- And more
Love,
Jenny Slate
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This book is something new and wonderful--honest, funny, positive, completely original, and inspiring in the very best way: it made me remember I was alive."—George Saunders
"Jenny's writing is magical and stylish, just like her. Each essay in Little Weirds feels like a vivid, cinematic experience, full of original observations and unexpected laughs."—Mindy Kaling
"This book is like a stovetop goulash, delicious and varied ingredients, prepared perfectly and excellent with bread...I'm sorry, I lost track of the simile."—Amy Sedaris