Half the Sugar, All the Love
100 Easy, Low-Sugar Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 24, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Less sugar in every meal.
Would you feed your child a candy bar for breakfast? Of course not. And yet today our children routinely consume three times the recommended daily allowance of added sugar, which puts them at an unprecedented risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, excess weight, and even nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Half the Sugar, All the Love is here to help, with 100 doctor-approved recipes that cut the sugar (by half—or more!) without sacrificing the flavors our families love. It’s an eye-opening education, a program of healthy eating, and a cookbook chock-full of easy, delicious recipes all in one. Pass the breakfast bars!
What's Inside
Praise
“Delicious recipes. Jennifer and Anisha have just the right idea on how to reduce unnecessary sugar from our diets, and more importantly, our kids’ diets.”
—TRACY, DANA, LORI, and CORKY POLLAN, authors of the New York Times bestselling Mostly Plants and the award-winning The Pollan Family Table
“So many delicious, kid-friendly ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I can’t wait to dive into these recipes.”
—ELYSE KOPECKY, New York Times bestselling author of Run Fast. Eat Slow. and Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.
“Breaks down all the sugar myths and inspires you to cook decadent recipes that include tons of flavor and fun!”
—CATHERINE McCORD, Founder, Weelicious
“This book hits the sweet-spot perfectly with mouthwatering recipes that reduce added sugars naturally, without going to the unnecessary extreme of eliminating them completely. It proves you can have both taste and healthfulness in every sumptuous bite.”
—ELLIE KRIEGER, RD nutritionist, cookbook author and TV personality
“For those concerned about sugar [Half the Sugar, All the Love] is a great tool” – MARK BITTMAN