Samantha has been missing for days. When she reappears, her entire life seems new, leaving her with many more questions than answers. Her parents, friends, and boyfriend all expect the old Sammy, but the new Sammy is nowhere near the same person. Sammy learns the horrible truth about herself: she used to use her popularity and wealth to control and manipulate everyone. To make matters worse, Cassie, Sammy's best friend, went missing the same day as Sammy, and she is still missing. Most will not admit it, but Sammy feels their stares and is able to read between the lines: they blame her for Cassie's disappearance. Armentrout leaves the reader with many questions: Will Sammy ever recover her memories? Who is to blame for Cassie's disappearance? Did Sammy hurt her friend?

The first-person narrative gives a glimpse into the intense frustration that goes along with memory loss. Sammy shares each of her personal struggles with the reader. After every question and with each clue she finds, the reader partners with Sammy to piece together her discombobulated life. Anyone who picks up this book will develop a close relationship with Sammy, leaving the reader fully invested in the character and the mystery. Sprinkled throughout the story, profanity and flirtation make the dialogue and relationships more realistic. Armentrout tastefully develops love scenes, which may cause the reader to fail to realize the extent of what just occurred. With an unexpected and a little over-the-top resolution, Don't Look Back will keep the reader guessing until the very last page.-Richard Vigdor.