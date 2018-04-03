You Are a Badass® Sticky Notes





This 488-note set includes:

One 5-3/16″ x 2-5/8″ you are a badass list pad

list pad Three 2-9/16″ x 2-1/4″ you are a badass note pads

note pads Four 5/8″ x 2-1/4″ badass flag pads



Jen Sincero’s #1 New York Times bestselling You Are a Badass has made major waves in the self-help genre, inspiring millions all over the world–including the snarkiest of skeptics–to embrace their awesomeness, give fear the heave-ho, and start kicking some serious ass. Now fans have another way to enjoy the book’s no-nonsense inspirational message–with sticky notes! Use these badass notes for little messages to a loved one (or to yourself), for quick reminders, or even as a makeshift bookmark for your copy of You Are a Badass.

