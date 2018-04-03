You Are a Badass® Sticky Notes
You Are a Badass® Sticky Notes

488 Notes to Declare and Share Your Awesomeness

by Jen Sincero

RP Studio

Novelty book / ISBN-13: 9780762465224

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: March 19th 2019

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

PAGE COUNT: 488

Level up your stationery game at home or in the office with this handy set of sticky notes, perfect for an everyday reminder that “you are a badass!”

This 488-note set includes:
  • One 5-3/16″ x 2-5/8″ you are a badass list pad
  • Three 2-9/16″ x 2-1/4″ you are a badass note pads
  • Four 5/8″ x 2-1/4″ badass flag pads

Jen Sincero’s #1 New York Times bestselling You Are a Badass has made major waves in the self-help genre, inspiring millions all over the world–including the snarkiest of skeptics–to embrace their awesomeness, give fear the heave-ho, and start kicking some serious ass. Now fans have another way to enjoy the book’s no-nonsense inspirational message–with sticky notes! Use these badass notes for little messages to a loved one (or to yourself), for quick reminders, or even as a makeshift bookmark for your copy of You Are a Badass.

Meet The Author: Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and success coach who has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives via her newsletters, products, seminars, public appearances, and books. You can find out more about Jen and sign up for her newsletter at jensincero.com.

