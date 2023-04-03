Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

You Are a Badass® Guided Journal
You Are a Badass® Guided Journal

Practices to Embrace Your Greatness and Create an Awesome Life

by Jen Sincero

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

Diary
Diary
On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762487028

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

Description

A bright, bold guided journal that gives you the space and the tools to create a life you love—and truly love yourself—with perceptive prompts, approachable exercises, and the occasional swear word, based on the #1 New York Times bestselling self-help sensation You Are a Badass.

You Are a Badass has inspired millions of people around the world to discover their inner badasses and shift their mindsets to attract what they desire most. For over ten years it has changed lives with its hilarious and inspiring stories, sage advice, loving yet firm kicks in the rear, and easy-to-implement takeaways.

In this brand-new guided journal, author Jen Sincero has built on that foundation to create a workbook to apply those lessons to your life and what you need the most. Armed with Jen's unique brand of go-get-'em attitude and wise sense of humor, you'll be ready to tackle any obstacle in your way, cut through the bullshit, and finally love yourself the way you deserve.

