You Are a Badass® Guided Journal

Description

A bright, bold guided journal that gives you the space and the tools to create a life you love—and truly love yourself—with perceptive prompts, approachable exercises, and the occasional swear word, based on the #1 New York Times bestselling self-help sensation You Are a Badass.



You Are a Badass has inspired millions of people around the world to discover their inner badasses and shift their mindsets to attract what they desire most. For over ten years it has changed lives with its hilarious and inspiring stories, sage advice, loving yet firm kicks in the rear, and easy-to-implement takeaways.



In this brand-new guided journal, author Jen Sincero has built on that foundation to create a workbook to apply those lessons to your life and what you need the most. Armed with Jen's unique brand of go-get-'em attitude and wise sense of humor, you'll be ready to tackle any obstacle in your way, cut through the bullshit, and finally love yourself the way you deserve.