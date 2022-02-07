I Wouldn't Do That If I Were Me

Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author of Little Victories takes a humorous and insightful look at life in the face of a seemingly overwhelming series of ongoing societal change and phenomena that we never anticipated, exploring the effects on parenthood, marriage, friendship, work, play, and all aspects of the strange lives we find ourselves living.
Like the rest of us, Jason Gay never anticipated where we've found ourselves. Challenged by the pandemic, frightened by political and societal divisiveness, awash in a digital world that dramatically changes how we think and interact, and all wondering what kind of calamity could possibly happen next. With a series of topical and interconnected personal pieces, Gay does his best to have some fun with all of it, looking for the optimism and joy in the face of the mountain of discouragement. From taking on his children's schooling to how texting has changed his relationship with his wife to allowing his mom to kidnap his family's cat to reckoning with the impending death of a close friend—Gay runs the gamut of our collective social lives, and he approaches it all with humility, grace, and more than a few laughs.
Like the rest of us, Jason Gay never anticipated where we've found ourselves. Challenged by the pandemic, frightened by political and societal divisiveness, awash in a digital world that dramatically changes how we think and interact, and all wondering what kind of calamity could possibly happen next. With a series of topical and interconnected personal pieces, Gay does his best to have some fun with all of it, looking for the optimism and joy in the face of the mountain of discouragement. From taking on his children's schooling to how texting has changed his relationship with his wife to allowing his mom to kidnap his family's cat to reckoning with the impending death of a close friend—Gay runs the gamut of our collective social lives, and he approaches it all with humility, grace, and more than a few laughs.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
-—Praise for Jason Gay and Little Victories
“Jason Gay’s rules for living will make you laugh out loud, and also make a whole lot of sense. This is an advice book that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is all the more valuable for it.”—Charles Duhigg, bestselling author of The Power of Habit
“I loved this book. Jason Gay's Little Victories is funny, wise, direct, deceptively straight-forward and incredibly moving. As soon as I was finished reading it, I put it in the mail to my father, along with a reminder of my love. Such reminders, after all, are what we are here for, as this story—well—reminds us."—Elizabeth Gilbert, bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love and Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear
“The thought of leaning in makes my neck ache, and taking seven steps to accomplish things only makes me want to lie down. Thankfully, Jason Gay has written a life guide for people like me—and you. He can't get the hang of grilling corn—and he's okay with that. He's faced cancer, unemployment, the death of a loved one, and fathered two kids after many setbacks—I think pretty much all at the same time—and has written a unique, heartfelt book about what he's learned from it all. Thanks to Jason, I've crossed trekking to the South Pole off my to-do list. Instead I'll focus on something that'll really make me happy: eating brownies while listening to some pre-1978 Stevie Wonder. See? You can do this! We all can!”—Diane Muldrow, bestselling author of Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book
"The perfect advice for people who never take any."—Deadspin
"Hilarious.... [A] tasty collection of advice."—People
"[Gay] balances insights with a droll, self-deprecating outlook...no small feat given the difficulty in providing guidance that is at once relevant--neither too specific nor too vague--and also genuinely funny."—Kirkus Reviews
"A title for everyone, not just sports fans, and all will root for Gay and his "little victories" and feel inspired, too."—Booklist
"A hilarious, heartwarming set of essays covering such mundane topics as parenthood, exercise, office life, travel, and the holidays. . . . Readers will alternately feel the urge to laugh and cry at Gay's irreverent, witty writing. His insights on each topic are spot-on yet gentle. Any readers who pick up this book will finish it convinced that . . . [it] will make their lives more enjoyable, and perhaps even make them better people."—Publishers Weekly