The Witnesses

The Witnesses

by

With

This family has a very dark secret-but even with a retired NYPD cop next door, they can’t hide from danger forever . . .

The Sanderson family has been forced into hiding after one of them stumbled upon a criminal plot. Or so they think. No one will answer their questions. And the terrifying truth may come too late . . . .

BookShots
Lightning-fast stories by James Patterson
  • Novels you can devour in a few hours
  • Impossible to stop reading
  • All original content from James Patterson
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

On Sale: December 1st 2017

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780316418744

