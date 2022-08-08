Orders over $45 ship FREE

NYPD Red: Booktrack Edition
NYPD Red: Booktrack Edition

by James Patterson

by Marshall Karp

Read by Edoardo Ballerini

Read by Jay Snyder

Feb 14, 2023

9781668626740

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

 
NYPD Red: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

On the opening night of New York's biggest Hollywood event, special task force NYPD Red is on high alert — and they can't afford to make a single mistake.
 
NYPD Red is a special task force charged with protecting the interests of Manhattan's wealthiest and most powerful citizens. When a world-famous movie producer is poisoned on the first day of a Manhattan film festival called Hollywood on the Hudson, they are the first ones called. Then an actor is killed on the set of a film. And a Molotov cocktail explodes at a movie premiere.
 
Detective First Grade Zach Jordan and his new partner-and ex-girlfriend-Detective Kylie MacDonald are assigned to the case. The killer has every murder, every escape, planned down to the last detail-and he's scripted an explosive finale that will bring New York and Hollywood to its knees. With larger-than-life action, relentless speed, and white-knuckle twists, NYPD Red is a mega-blockbuster from "The Man Who Can't Miss." (Time).

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
 

Praise

Acclaim for James Patterson
"I can't believe how good Patterson is, whether he's doing a Washington police yarn or traveling a different road with a female narrator. He is always on the mark. I have never begun a Patterson book and been able to put it down."—Larry King, USA Today,
"You just can't beat James Patterson when it comes to suspense. He's the king...make that the emperor of contemporary suspense fiction."—Rebeccareads.com
"America's #1 storyteller."—Forbes
"Patterson boils a scene down to the single, telling detail, the element that defines a character or moves the plot along. It's what fires off the movie projector in the reader's mind."—Michael Connelly
"Patterson knows how to keep the pages turning."—David Lazarus, San Francisco Chronicle
