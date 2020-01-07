Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Max Einstein: Saves the Future
Albert Einstein + James Patterson = A Must Read!
The world’s #1 bestselling author has teamed up with the world’s most famous genius to entertain, educate and inspire a generation of kids–with the first and only kids’ book series officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives.
Max is back with a thrilling new adventure that involves time travel, creepy bad guys, killer drones, and a shocking mystery about her past that she will stop at nothing to solve!
Under constant danger of being kidnapped by the shadowy Corporation, Max is on the run from New York to London and beyond. But soon the call comes for the Change Maker kids’ next mission: make sure no kid ever goes hungry again! If anyone can tackle a problem this big, Max and her genius friends can.
But mysterious clues about her past keep distracting Max’s focus. She always wanted to know who her parents were and why they abandoned her as a baby. If she manages to build a time machine, she could find them and get all the answers! What’s more important – her past, or the future of the Change Makers?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE MAX EINSTEIN SERIES:
"Max Einstein is everything you hope young girls can dream to be: smart, brave, creative, and able to inspire others to be the same. I love this book for all kids who want to dream big and imagine even bigger!"
—Mayim Bialik, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Girling Up and Boying Up
—Mayim Bialik, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Girling Up and Boying Up
"Any young readers out there interested in science and adventure...this book is brilliant!"
—Major Timothy Peake, Astronaut
—Major Timothy Peake, Astronaut
"If you're interested in science, mysteries or courageous heroines, this is a must-read!"
—Chelsea Clinton
—Chelsea Clinton
"This fast-paced story features a diverse team of protagonists that realistically tackles some of the world's most pressing social-justice issues."—Kirkus Reviews
"[A] fast-paced, science-filled caper."
—The Wall Street Journal
—The Wall Street Journal
"Lively and astute...the story is an entertaining and thoughtful exploration of perseverance, friendship, creativity, and identity."—Publishers Weekly