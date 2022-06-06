3 Days to Live
3 Days to Live

by James Patterson

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538752760

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: February 14th 2023

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 336

ebook
The people closest to you can be your most dangerous enemies — in this heart-pounding collection of 3 brand-new thrillers from the master of suspense.    

3 Days to Live: A CIA-agent bride is on her European honeymoon when she and her husband are poisoned—leaving her seventy-two hours to take revenge. 
 
Women and Children First: When a deal goes bad on a tech executive in Washington, DC, he turns an order to kill his family into a chance to relive his military glory days.  
 
The Housekeepers: A Los Angeles doctor trusts her two housekeepers, but when she’s murdered in a botched attempt to steal drugs, the pair of grifters vie to control their former employer’s estate—facing off against the Russian mob.

