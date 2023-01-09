Free shipping on orders $35+

3 Days to Live
3 Days to Live

by James Patterson

Mass Market
On Sale

Nov 28, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538752678

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

Description

The people closest to you can be your most dangerous enemies in this heart-pounding collection of 3 brand-new thrillers from the master of suspense.

3 Days to Live: A CIA-agent bride is on her European honeymoon when she and her husband are poisoned—leaving her seventy-two hours to take revenge (with Duane Swierczynski). 
 
Women and Children First: When a deal goes bad on a tech executive in Washington, DC, he turns an order to kill his family into a chance to relive his military glory days (with Bill Schweigart).  
 
The Housekeepers: A Los Angeles doctor trusts her two housekeepers, but when she’s murdered in a botched attempt to steal drugs, the pair of grifters vie to control their former employer’s estate—facing off against the Russian mob (with Julie Margaret Hogben).

