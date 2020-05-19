The Myrtles Plantation

Broken clocks tick…beds rise in the air…paintings fly across the room…locked doors fling open…crystal chandeliers shake…heavy footsteps and eerie piano music sound in the dead of night-and that’s just for starters. Welcome to the Myrtles Long recognized as America’s most haunted house both by parapsychologists and the media, The Myrtles is a twenty-eight-room Louisiana bed-and-breakfast once owned by Frances Kermeen.



In this spine-tingling chronicle, Frances tells the story of how she was drawn to this former plantation mansion, its bone-chilling history, and the incredible encounters of the ghostly kind she had that forever changed her beliefs about the supernatural-and just may change yours. Along with the sometimes terrifying, sometimes benevolent hauntings, her years at The Myrtles also brought death threats from the Ku Klux Klan, the tragic loss of friends, a catastrophic betrayal, and other personal challenges. They would all converge with the paranormal phenomena around her into one cataclysmic event…