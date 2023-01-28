This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 10, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

“An interestingly idiosyncratic and personal vision of how to make podcasts.”—Ira Glass



Veteran podcast creator and strategist Eric Nuzum distills a career’s worth of wisdom, advice, practical information, and big-picture thinking to help podcasters “make noise”—to stand out in this fastest of fastest-growing media universes.



Nuzum identifies core principles, including what he considers the key to successful audio storytelling: learning to think the way your audience listens. He delivers essential how-tos, from conducting an effective interview to marketing your podcast, developing your audience, and managing a creative team. He also taps into his deep network to offer advice from audio stars like Ira Glass, Terry Gross, and Anna Sale.



The book’s insights and guidance will help readers successfully express themselves as effective audio storytellers, whether for business or pleasure, or a mixture of both.



