Make Noise
A Creator's Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling

by Eric Nuzum

On Sale

Dec 10, 2019

Page Count

264 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523508631

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Industries / Media & Communications

Description

“An interestingly idiosyncratic and personal vision of how to make podcasts.”—Ira Glass

Veteran podcast creator and strategist Eric Nuzum distills a career’s worth of wisdom, advice, practical information, and big-picture thinking to help podcasters “make noise”—to stand out in this fastest of fastest-growing media universes.
 
Nuzum identifies core principles, including what he considers the key to successful audio storytelling: learning to think the way your audience listens. He delivers essential how-tos, from conducting an effective interview to marketing your podcast, developing your audience, and managing a creative team. He also taps into his deep network to offer advice from audio stars like Ira Glass, Terry Gross, and Anna Sale.
 
The book’s insights and guidance will help readers successfully express themselves as effective audio storytellers, whether for business or pleasure, or a mixture of both.

 

Praise

“Where should you begin your podcast career? With this no-nonsense book. Deep advice boiled down to clear ideas.” — Esther Perel, host and co-executive producer of Where Should We Begin? and How’s Work?

"…a big-picture view and the nitty-gritty of creating good audio."  — Booklist"

An interestingly idiosyncratic and personal vision of how to make podcasts." — Ira Glass


 
