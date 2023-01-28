Free shipping on orders $35+
Your Story Is Your Power
Free Your Feminine Voice
HOW DO YOU DEFINE YOURSELF?
IN A VERY REAL SENSE, we define ourselves through our stories. If we can truly understand the stories that made us the women we are, including the motivations behind our actions and thoughts, we can take charge of how our future unfolds.
WHAT IS AT THE HEART OF YOUR STORY?
Follow the prompts, tools, questions, and advice through a labyrinth of self-discovery to reach the center of your voice, your power, your truth. And then learn how to share that story—and all of your Feminine Power—with a world that needs to hear it.
