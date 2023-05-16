The 12 Bottle Bar

Chapter 1

Tools of the Trade

Any craft requires tools. Baking calls for a pan; sautéing needs a skillet. Making drinks is no different. So, before you get started shaking and stirring, you will need to assemble some basic items.

A quick glance around your kitchen may reveal that you already have a good number of these tools. The suggestions below reflect our own experiences whittling down tools to the bare minimum. As to brands, choose what works for you. You won't mix drinks if you don't enjoy the process.

Hardware

If there's one thing that makes the head-first dive into mixology much less intimidating than, say, the culinary arts, it's the cost of the equipment. Whereas a sous-vide water oven can set you back $300 plus (and, if that's sticker shock, don't bother to Google "La Cornue"), everything you need to shake and stir like a pro can be had for about $50. As hobbies go, that's tough to beat. After a while, you may want to invest in a vintage shaker (our friend Mike uses a vintage bullet shell casing) or a set of Erlenmeyer flasks (those conical, long-necked beakers prized by mad scientists) to store your juices and syrups, but to get started, here's all you need.

Boston Shaker There are two basic kinds of shakers on the market. The first is the cobbler shaker, which typically comprises three metal pieces: a large cup, a strainer/spout that fits into the cup, and a cap. This is the kind of cocktail tool you find at department stores or boutiques. Skip it. While cobbler shakers can be pretty, they're 90 percent show and provide very little practicality. Plus, they tend to jam shut after a vigorous shake, making the process of churning out drinks much more arduous than it should be.

The better way (the only way, if you ask us) to go is a Boston shaker. Here, the only parts are a metal cup and a mixing glass—the best being a standard pint glass—that wedges in snugly at the top. The advantages of the Boston shaker are myriad. If you're making multiple drinks, you can have a collection of mixing glasses lined up. The transparency of the glass also lets you see what drinks you have in front of you, an often-useful reminder. Unlike their cobbler cousins, Boston shakers don't tend to jam, and a quick thump with the heel of your hand is typically all that's needed to separate the halves. If you have any concerns about the fragility of a pint glass, leave them behind. These are barroom workhorses; they can hold their own.

Bar Spoon While buying a special spoon for stirring cocktails may seem like an extravagance to some, the lowly bar spoon falls squarely in the category of "having the right tool for the job." A couple of key design elements separate it from its flatware friends. The length of the spoon allows you to keep your fingers out of the mixing glass, and the spiral design of the handle facilitates the quick twirling motion you'll need to properly stir at a steady, rapid pace.

Tip: Bend the Spoon Bending your bar spoon about 30 degrees at a point 4 to 5 inches above the bowl will make your stirring more ergonomic. Should you be able to bend the spoon with your mind, certainly wait until an audience has been assembled.

Jiggers / Measuring Cups / Spoons Here are the basic measurements you're going to need to make cocktails quickly and often: 2 ounces, 1½ ounces, 1 ounce, ¾ ounce, ½ ounce, and ¼ ounce, as well as a range of tablespoons and teaspoons for smaller measures. These are made easy with two tools: a collection of variously sized stainless steel jiggers or a set of accurate measuring spoons and cups (we really like Oxo brand). What's the difference? Jiggers look a little cooler, whereas standard size measuring cups allow you to compound larger measurements of ingredients (especially helpful if you are mixing more than one drink at a time) before you add them to your mixing glass. Measuring spoons are the choice for very small amounts that don't have corresponding jigger or cup measures. Depending on what equipment you have or choose to purchase, you can use the conversions noted below.

Jiggers to Kitchen Measurement Should you not have a collection of jiggers handy, here are useful conversions. ½ ounce = 1 tablespoon = 3 teaspoons ¾ ounce = 4½ teaspoons 1 ounce = 2 tablespoons = 6 teaspoons 1½ ounces = 3 tablespoons 2 ounces = ¼ cup = 4 tablespoon

Strainer If you ever use only one strainer, make it a Hawthorne. Like the bar spoon, the Hawthorne strainer is a tool that does one job and does it extremely well. You'll recognize it as the metal ping-pong-paddle-looking thing with the large spring running around three quarters of its circumference. It's the spring that not only makes it a Hawthorne, but also allows it to accommodate a wide variety of glass sizes. There's no need to spend good money here; the simplest models do the trick.

Should you feel limited by just one strainer, give the julep strainer a look. While it's designed to fit only certain glass sizes and requires a fraction more skill to use than a Hawthorne, the julep strainer is not only retro, but quite elegant in the hand. Use it on your stirred drinks and the Hawthorne on your shaken drinks, and your friends will admire your technique.

Muddler Really, you don't need a muddler—you could just as easily use the peaceful end of a hammer, but we think you care more about your drinks than that. As with many of the tools on this list, there's no great mystery to the muddler. It muddles. More to the point, it's heavy enough to mash fruit and whatnot and typically contains spiked "teeth" that tear ingredients. How you use a muddler (gently) is much more important than what kind you buy—just make sure it's relatively heavy and comfortable to use.

Tip: How to Muddle It's said that to a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Following that logic, the unfortunate police-baton shape of a muddler leads most people to wield it as if attempting to pacify their ingredients. We don't beat our cocktail components into submission, however. No, we massage and gently coerce them to release their magical goodness. For delicate herbs, such as mint, the muddler is used to release the inherent oils. Herbs will typically give these up easily and only a gentle "nudge" of leaves around the glass by the muddler is required to facilitate the surrender. Citrus requires a bit more muscle, but only just so. Using the flat or ribbed end of the muddler, simply press on the citrus repeatedly. There is no need to smash it with the power of Thor. Respect your ingredients, and you'll get the best from them.

Other Handy Items

Chef's knife A low-priced but well-regarded brand is Victorinox

Cheesecloth Useful for straining spices or muddled solids from drinks or as an alternative to a fine-mesh sieve

Cutting board(s)

Fine-mesh sieve For removing pits, pulp, and other large undrinkables

Food processor or blender

Manual citrus juice press One for lemons and another for limes comes in handy

Microplane zester For zesting citrus and grating whole nutmeg

Mister A small, usually metal bottle of about 2 to 4 ounces, with a spray nozzle; used for delivering a controlled mist of spirit or other liquid (such as Tincture of Clove, page 389) over the top of a cocktail

Paring knife For slicing fruit and more

Toothpicks or cocktail skewers For holding olives, berries, and other small garnishes

Various bottles and jars For infusions and liqueurs

Vegetable peeler A swivel-head variety is the easiest to use

Ice

Treatises could be written—and most likely have been—about ice. Author Paul Theroux thought ice was so magical that he built an entire book, The Mosquito Coast, around it. In it, a man named Allie Fox packs up his family and leads them into the jungles of South America to bring ice to the natives, crying "Ice is civilization!"

The cocktail community would certainly agree, albeit for different reasons, of course. Indeed, when easily accessible ice made its first appearance in the early 1800s, thanks to the visionary Frederic "Ice King" Tudor, the world—and eventually cocktails along with it—was irrevocably changed. Back then, Tudor "harvested" his ice in 300-pound blocks from local Boston ponds. Nowadays, the average soul can reach into his freezer and grab an ice cube whenever he wants it. The problem is that standard-issue freezer ice—clunky, often made from unfiltered water, and "flavored" with whatever scents float in the freezer—or, heaven have mercy, standard supermarket bagged ice with its often stale smell and inconsistent shapes—is, well, pretty horrible. Capitalizing on this fact, companies dedicated solely to cocktail ice have sprung up in the wake of the mixology renaissance.

My Kingdom for a Straw As America expanded its borders west, and technology advanced, ice production became cheaper and more localized, allowing ice to be used in such whimsical fashions as for chilling beverages. What better way to celebrate the conquest of the West than to enjoy an iced drink thousands of miles away from the nearest metropolis? Of course, those cold, cold libations were all fine and dandy until ice met tooth. Cavity-stricken, decayed nineteenth-century tooth, that is. Fortunately one Marvin C. Stone, a college-educated fellow and Civil War veteran, solved this problem in 1888 by inventing the modern paper drinking straw. Paper replaced the hollow rye grass tube used until then, which tended to make drinks taste somewhat "grassy." Ice and tooth could now be kept safely apart (not to mention nixing those herbaceous flavors), while one's cooling elixir was sipped down.

The Rules of Ice

For our purposes, we're going to stick to the more practical aspects of cocktail ice, meaning how and why it's used and how to get the best out of it. Because, along with the dilution and chilling it provides, the proper application of ice to a mixed drink is as important as the proper application of heat to a sauté. That said, here are some basic rules to keep in mind.

RULE #1 Think of ice as an ingredient. You wouldn't use bottled sour mix or bruised fruit in your cocktails. Why compromise on your ice, which forms the foundation on which a drink is built?

RULE #2 When and if you make ice at home, use good neutral water (see "How to Make Ice at Home," following). You get out what you put in—it's as simple as that.

RULE #3 Consider how long you shake or stir your drinks. Shaking and stirring times vary markedly depending on the size, shape, and amount of ice you use. A slow stir with large ice cubes will result in a less diluted drink than an energetic shake with crushed ice. Which leads us to . . .

RULE #4 Consider the size and function of your ice. Are you using a single large cube or spear? Several smaller cubes? A scoop of crushed ice? The bigger the ice, the slower it will melt. Crushed ice, used in drinks like juleps or brambles, melts quickly, so you get a quick chill as well as a controlled and constant dilution of liquor. In contrast, a chunk of ice—say a large cube in an Old Fashioned or a large block of ice in a bowl of punch—melts and dilutes more slowly, preserving the potency of the drink, but still softening it over time.

RULE #5 Consider the temperature of your ice. Is it truly frozen? Or did you—accidentally, misguidedly, foolishly—put it in an ice bucket for ease of use? Melty ice is watery ice, and that means the water on the surface of the ice will further dilute your drink. Not a good idea if you don't want a watery drink.

RULE #6 Add ice last, just before you are ready to mix, whether by shaking or stirring. This allows you to measure the liquid, should you suspect you may have forgotten something, and in the event you're distracted or called away midassembly, your drink will happily wait for you, undiluted.

RULE #7 Give your ice a helping hand. If you can, store your glassware in the freezer with the proper ice cube(s) alongside. This is particularly useful for parties. A cold glass means an even colder drink.

To Shake or Stir Common wisdom dictates that if your ingredients are particularly clear, you may prefer to stir in order to avoid a cloudy drink. Shaking causes aeration of the drink and may produce tiny ice crystals in the liquid. If you are using citrus or syrups, a healthy shake is called for, lest the ingredients fail to blend. Of course, there are a multitude of exceptions to every rule. Just ask James Bond.

How to Make Ice at Home

Now that we have covered the basics of protecting your cocktail MVP, let's get on with the game. The best way to control all the factors we have discussed—ice size, shape, and temperature—is to chip your own from large blocks (which is what many classic bars actually do). But let's be honest—for the home bartender, it's relatively impractical unless you are already skilled at carving ice sculptures for the Lido Deck buffet. So, what are the options?

Cubed or Spear Ice There is a panoply of readily available silicone mold ice trays on the market, in both small and large cube shapes, as well as rectangular, spear-shaped molds (see Resources). These yield uniform, fit-the-glass cubes for drinks served on the rocks or oblong shapes for those served in a collins glass.

To make molded ice: Fill a silicone ice mold with fresh, filtered, or bottled water and freeze. It is advisable to cover the mold with plastic wrap or carefully slide it into a Ziploc storage bag to keep it from taking on any freezer odors.

Ice Rings An ice ring (essentially a mold) is key to properly chilling and diluting a bowl of punch for the duration of a party. The steps here are simple, but the result is stunning.

1 Pour water into a cake mold, preferably a Bundt or tube pan (one that is hollow in the center like a doughnut). If you like, float slices of lemon, lime, or other fruits, or edible flowers in the water.

2 Cover with plastic wrap and carefully place in the freezer until frozen solid, most likely overnight.

3 To unmold, place the pan in a shallow bowl of hot water, making sure the water doesn't reach the top of the pan, until the ice loosens. Turn the pan upside down to release the ice.

Specialty Shapes There are a variety of silicone ice molds and trays in an array of wacky shapes—UFOs, vampire teeth, even capsule-shaped "chill pills"—on the market that have no particular use, but can be fun to play around with. For an Old Fashioned (page 229), we sometimes use large round plastic ice molds (see page 393) that add a bit of visual excitement—along with the requisite chilling and slow dilution. If you choose to dabble in novelty ice, just bear in mind that the size and shape of the ice will affect the rate of dilution of your drink and its drinkability.

Crushed Ice A mound of crushed ice is the crowning touch in drinks like the Mint Julep (page 238), the Bramble (page 106), and many a tiki drink. Why crushed? These are strong drinks—spirits heavy—that require the slow, even dilution made possible by small pieces of ice. There are various methods for making crushed ice.

Use a Lewis ice bag. It is a loud but dramatic way to crush your ice and, as it was originally designed to be a coin bag for a bank, it's just plain cool.

Put small ice chunks or cubes in a heavy-duty ziplock bag and crush with a rolling pin or meat mallet.

If you are lucky enough to have an in-fridge crushed-ice maker that uses filtered water, it's a serviceable method that is welcome at the end of a long day when you want a julep stat.

Ice for shaking and stirring if you keep only a small supply of "presentation ice" (such as molded cubes and spears) on hand, do not waste it on shaking and stirring—only use it for serving. Instead put ice-maker cubes or regular ice tray cubes to work; when made from filtered water, they are quite serviceable. High-quality store-bought ice is a good option, too (supermarkets typically sell different grades).

As you can see, how you apply ice can vastly change your drink. As the "starter pistol" in cocktail making, it can help win or lose the race. An underchilled drink is as bad as an overdiluted one. A cold, stirred martini is one of life's ultimate pleasures; hearing the clink of ice cubes in one's collins glass is part of the enjoyment of a Gin and Tonic. Punch calls for a large block that dissolves slowly over the course of an evening, preserving the punch's integrity with slow dilution but constant chill. And, of course, tiki drinks are lovely served in overflowing goblets of crushed ice. However you shake (or stir) it, be sure you do it with quality ice.

"It is no exaggeration to say that I would rather have garbage spirits and good ice than the reverse." —Sasha Petraske, bartender and bar owner

Glassware

Bars and restaurants are in the business of entertaining, so they think nothing of having twenty different styles of glassware on hand. We will say this only once: You do not need twenty different styles of glassware in a home bar. You need about six, maybe seven, some of which you probably already own.

The Martini Glass This is our go-to glass for most drinks. Now, when we say martini, we do not mean those 6- to 8-ounce monstrosities sold in decor shops; 4½ ounces is about all you want. Along with the volume, consider the stem of the glass; something sturdy is in order. Pretty much any drink served "up," meaning without ice, calls for a martini-style glass because the stem allows you to hold your drink without warming it in your hand.

You can either purchase the traditional cone-shaped martini glass or opt for a more old-school coupe, whose shape was purportedly modeled after Marie Antoinette's breast. We use the 4½-ounce coupe from Libbey glassware (available through Amazon.com).

The Rocks Glass At somewhere between 8 and 12 ounces, the rocks glass is roughly double to triple the volume of a martini glass. The hallmarks of the rocks glass are a sturdy bottom, as you sometimes muddle ingredients directly in the glass, and a wide mouth that allows you to swirl your drink to dilute it or breathe in the aroma. A glass with a little heft adds some gravitas to your cocktail experience.

The rocks glass is for a shot of spirit, any powerful drink (like an Old Fashioned), anything muddled (like a julep), and often for certain non-fizzy drinks that are served cold like Brandy Milk Punch or sangria because of the convenient size and feel in the hand.

The Collins Glass The collins glass is made for "long drinks," which are anything in the highball category—"tall" drinks that depend to a great extent on a mixer like tonic water, ginger beer, or cola for volume. Anytime a nonalcoholic mixer—in particular, something fizzy—takes up a large portion of a drink's volume, a collins glass is your ticket. Think a Gin and Tonic, a Buck, a Shrub, a Cuba Libre. A tall glass should never be clunky; it should feel light and sexy. Ten ounces should do it. Perfect for a summer afternoon.

The Champagne Flute An elegant, tulip-shaped Champagne flute is in order for classics like the French 75 or any tall, Champagne- or sparkling wine–based sipper.

The Heatproof Mug or Glass If you serve hot drinks, you need a mug or glass (roughly 6 ounces) that keeps your hands from burning, and can also withstand the heat of the liquid. We're talking Toddies, Hot Buttered Rum, and the like here.

Punch Bowl and Glasses Much as we don't want to advocate going out and buying ungainly additional items, if you're in the market for new glassware anyway, a punch bowl set is worth the investment, especially if you think you will be making a lot of party or holiday punch. A punch bowl is a lovely piece to display for a party, but it also serves the far more practical purpose of being a container in which to put a large ice ring, which will gradually dilute your punch all evening while keeping it cold.

There are cheap sets, there are expensive sets, there are vintage sets (including the classic Tom & Jerry set). You be the judge. You don't need to spend a lot of money as long as you buy a standard-size punch bowl (modern ones hold about 12 quarts, antique styles can hold as few as 5) with an accompanying set of glasses (usually six to eight). You will want a ladle as well, which sometimes comes with the set.

Chilling Glasses & Shakers Chilling glasses and shakers doesn't take too much forethought. Simply pop them in the freezer about ten minutes before they are needed. When you remove them from the freezer, they will acquire a frosty sheen and will lend a chill to the drinks they contain. N.B.: If your shakers are chilled, your drinks will not dilute as much because the shaker will keep them cooler overall. If you need to dilute your drink further, add more ice to the shaker. And to keep your drink even colder, "frappe" it by filling the glass with ice (no water) for two to three minutes, then dumping it out.

Know Your Spirits

Should you happen to enjoy a recipe made with one particular brand of spirit and then decide to crack the seal on a bottle from another maker, you need to stop and consider the alcohol by volume (ABV). The balance of a drink is largely a numbers game, and changing up the central spirit—the gin in a sour, for example—can have a significant effect on the ultimate libation. Here's the breakdown of a sour using two gins with markedly different ABV levels.

Sour #1

1½ ounces Plymouth gin (41.2% ABV)

¾ ounce strained, freshly squeezed lemon juice

¾ ounce Simple Syrup (page 369)

In the above recipe, 41.2 percent of the 1½ ounces of gin is pure alcohol. This translates to 0.618 ounces or 15.45 percent of the total drink (factoring in 1 ounce of water added from shaking with ice). Now here's the same drink made with Old Raj blue label.

Sour #2

1½ ounces Old Raj blue label gin (55% ABV)

¾ ounce strained, freshly squeezed lemon juice

¾ ounce Simple Syrup (page 369)

Using the same proportions as before, we now have a drink with 0.825 ounces of pure alcohol or 20.63 percent of the total drink—a 30 percent increase in alcohol percentage over the Plymouth. We've used the sour as an example here because alcohol is but a small portion of the total volume. When you begin to look at drinks with much higher alcohol content—martinis and Manhattans—the differences become more marked.

Manhattan #1

2 ounces Rittenhouse rye whiskey (50% ABV)

1 ounce Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth (16.5% ABV)

Manhattan #2

2 ounces Old Overholt rye whiskey (40% ABV)

1 ounce Martini sweet vermouth (16% ABV)

To simplify the math, we've left out the bitters in both of the above, and both drinks assume the addition of an ounce of water after vigorous stirring. In Manhattan #1, we have 1.165 ounces of pure alcohol or 29.13 percent of the total drink. Manhattan #2, meanwhile, weighs in at 0.96 ounces or 24 percent. The difference is still about 5 percent, as with the sour, but the reality is a drink composed of one-third pure alcohol versus one-quarter alcohol. One way to compensate for this would be to cut back on the spirit in Manhattan #1 to a bit over 1¾ ounces. This, however, brings up a separate problem, as ABV isn't the only difference between these drinks. The flavor profile of the ingredients—namely the chosen sweet vermouths—creates two vastly different beasts.

In the Manhattan example, we've chosen to pit the spice-and-tobacco bomb that is Carpano Antica Formula against the serviceable but unremarkable supermarket stalwart Martini not to highlight their ABV differences, which are minimal, but to call attention to how different they smell and taste. Both are sweet vermouths, true, but in a blind taste test with an unfamiliar audience, they would never be classified as cousins. Coupling the Carpano with a higher-proof spirit only intensifies its characteristics, which, depending upon your proclivities, may or may not be such a bad thing.

Knowing the ABV and flavor profile of the spirits you are using is key when reaching for new or unfamiliar bottles. Don't be shy about tweaking the amount of any ingredient in your drinks to your liking, but keep in mind that reducing one element, such as the spirit in Manhattan #1, will emphasize the characteristics of the others. Unless a recipe is made with exactly the same ingredients and using exactly the same techniques every time, its taste is going to fluctuate from drink to drink. Ultimately, it's your drink, and you need to find the balance that is perfect for you.

Miscellaneous Terms and Techniques Defined

Every trade has its terminology, and mixing drinks is no different. For easier reading, we've collected some definitions here for your reference. You may notice that some of them are not used in our recipes, but, as you are likely to see them crop up elsewhere, they are worth knowing.

Chill To cool down a glass or spirit by placing it in the freezer ahead of time, fill with crushed ice (martini) or ice cubes (rocks/collins), allowing the glass to sit while you mix your drink. Dump the ice before using the glass.

Dash About ¹/₈ teaspoon

Double Strain To strain ingredients twice in order to remove all traces of solids, first through a Hawthorne strainer and then through a fine-mesh sieve placed over the glass. Used often for freshly squeezed citrus juice

Float