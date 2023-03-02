Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Cascadia Revealed
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cascadia Revealed

A Guide to the Plants, Animals, and Geology of the Pacific Northwest Mountains

by Daniel Mathews

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $13.99 Discount (71% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $17.99 CAD Discount (78% OFF)

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Sale Price $3.99 Regular Price $13.99 Discount (71% OFF)

Sale Price $3.99 CAD Regular Price $17.99 CAD Discount (78% OFF)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 11, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 11, 2021

Page Count

584 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261133

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecosystems & Habitats / Mountains

Description

“A love poem to the living things that inhabit the mountains and rivers of Washington, coastal Oregon, and southwestern British Columbia.” —Saul Weisberg, executive director, North Cascades Institute
 
More than just a field guide, Cascadia Revealed is the essential trailside reference for naturalists, hikers, and campers. With engaging prose and precise science, Dan Mathews brings the mountains alive with stories of their formation and profiles of the plants, animals, and people that live there. This is the perfect overview to help you discover the wonders of the region.
  • Covers the Coast and Cascade Ranges, the Olympic Mountains, the Ranges of Vancouver Island, and the Coast Mountains of southwestern British Columbia
  • Describes more than 950 species of plants and animals
  • User-friendly, color-coded layout, with helpful keys for easy identification

What's Inside

Read More Read Less