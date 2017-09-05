Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

NOW AVAILABLE

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

CHOOSE YOUR OWN DISASTER

A hilarious, quirky, and unflinchingly honest memoir about one young woman's terrible and life-changing decisions while hoping (and sometimes failing) to find herself, in the style of Never Have I Ever and Adulting.

 

Join Dana Schwartz on a journey revisiting all of the terrible decisions she made in her early twenties through the internet's favorite method of self-knowledge: the quiz. Part-memoir, part-VERY long personality test, CHOOSE YOUR OWN DISASTER is a manifesto about the millennial experience and modern feminism and how the easy advice of "you can be anything you want!" is actually pretty fucking difficult when there are so many possible versions of yourself it seems like you could be. Dana has no idea who she is, but at least she knows she's a Carrie, a Ravenclaw, a Raphael, a Belle, a former emo kid, a Twitter addict, and a millennial just trying her best.

Meet The Author: Dana Schwartz

Dana Schwartz is an arts and culture writer based in Los Angeles with writing for The New Yorker, The Guardian, New York Observer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Mic, GQ, VICE, and more. She is currently a staff writer for Entertainment Weekly. She created a parody Twitter account called @GuyInYourMFA based on the people she’s encountered in fiction workshops, and another one called @DystopianYA about the tropes in all of the young adult fiction books she’s read. Her own (non-dystopian) YA book, And We’re Off, was published May 2017 by Penguin/Razorbil.
Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Choose Your Own Disaster

Choose Your Own Disaster

by

A”hilarious and heartbreaking” (Jo Piazza) and unflinchingly honest memoir about one young woman’s terrible and life-changing decisions while hoping–and sometimes failing–to find herself, in the style of Never Have I Ever and Adulting.

Join Dana Schwartz on a journey revisiting all of the awful choices she made in her early twenties through the internet’s favorite method of self-knowledge: the quiz. Part-memoir, part-VERY long personality test, CHOOSE YOUR OWN DISASTER is a manifesto about the millennial experience and modern feminism and how the easy advice of “you can be anything you want!” is actually pretty fucking difficult when there are so many possible versions of yourself it seems like you could be.

Dana has no idea who she is, but at least she knows she’s a Carrie, a Ravenclaw, a Raphael, a Belle, a former emo kid, a Twitter addict, and a millennial just trying her best.

“This long-form personality quiz manages to combine humor with unflinching honesty as one young woman tries to find herself amid the many, many choices that your twenties have to offer.”
-Bustle
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: June 19th 2018

Price: $1.99 / $1.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781478970385

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy