Our War
A prescient and gripping novel of a second American civil war, and the children caught in the conflict, forced to fight.
Our children are our soldiers.
After his impeachment, the president of the United States refuses to leave office, and the country erupts into a fractured and violent war. Orphaned by the fighting and looking for a home, 10-year-old Hannah Miller joins a citizen militia in a besieged Indianapolis.
In the Free Women militia, Hannah finds a makeshift family. They’ll teach her how to survive. They’ll give her hope. And they’ll show her how to use a gun.
Hannah’s older brother, Alex, is a soldier too. But he’s loyal to other side, and has found his place in a militant group of fighters who see themselves as the last bastion of their America. By following their orders, Alex will soon make the ultimate decision behind the trigger.
On the battlefields of America, Hannah and Alex will risk everything for their country, but in the end they’ll fight for the only cause that truly matters – each other.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Brutal, unflinching, mesmerizing."—Peter Clines, New York Times bestselling author
"An instant classic that will join the ranks of dystopian futures that at times feel all too real."—Nicholas Sansbury Smith, USA Today bestselling author
"An unflinching look at what happens when politics fail and war truly comes home, powered by the narrative shock of truth-telling."—Christopher Brown, author of Tropic of Kansas
"Our War further solidifies that Craig DiLouie is not only one of the best fantasists working today, he's one of the best writers out there, period. This novel is harrowing and heartfelt, upsetting and, most of all, utterly compelling."—Bracken MacLeod, Shirley Jackson Award-nominated author of Stranded
"DiLouie captures the individual tragedy of people fighting a war that destroys the very things they are trying to save."—David Walton, Campbell and Philip K. Dick Award-winning author
"A powerful and heartbreaking tale about hate, fear, and truth. Author Craig DiLouie is fearless as he explores the dark territory of the human heart."—Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author on One of Us
"This is not a kind book, or a gentle book, or a book that pulls its punches. But it's a powerful book, and it will change you."—Seanan McGuire, author of Every Heart a Doorway on One of Us
"One of Us is a horror mash-up of Wild Cards and kid-capers like The Goonies, but its portrayal of hatred feels all too real - and will stay with you long after the book is done."—The Washington Post
"An amazing tour-de-force . . . One of Us rattled me to the core. An engrossing, emotionally-charged book and a work of terrible beauty. To Kill a Mockingbird-with monsters."—John Dixon, Bram Stoker Award-winning author on One of Us
"The Girl with all the Gifts meets To Kill a Mockingbird."—Claire North, author of 84K on One of Us
"A character-driven and sometimes heartbreaking story about what happens to those of us who are different, and who the monsters truly are. DiLouie keeps the reader turning pages."—Megan Hart, New York Times bestselling author on One of Us
"Rich with well-defined characters, sharp writing, and a riveting premise, this is a novel not to be missed."—Jason V. Brock, author of The Dark Sea Within on One of Us
"This seamless fable of loss, violence, and hope forces us to examine what it means to be different and what it means to be human."—Patrick Freivald, author of Jade Sky on One of Us
"One of Us is a masterfully written, thought-provoking dark fairy tale, and one of the best books I've read in a long time. It will stay with the reader long after they've finished the last page."—Dana Fredsti, author of the Ashley Parker series on One of Us
"One of Us is nearly impossible to put down."
—Shawn Chesser, author of The Promise on One of Us
