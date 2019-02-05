Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Trump: America First

The President Succeeds Against All Odds

by

New York Times bestselling authors and close advisors to the president Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie write from the front lines of Trump’s battle to Make America Great Again.

Trump: America First gives the reader a firsthand and inside account of the Trump administration’s battle for the soul of America.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Commentary & Opinion

On Sale: June 30th 2020

Price: $30 / $39 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781546085294

Edition: Large Print

