Trump: America First
The President Succeeds Against All Odds
New York Times bestselling authors and close advisors to the president Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie write from the front lines of Trump’s battle to Make America Great Again.
Trump: America First gives the reader a firsthand and inside account of the Trump administration’s battle for the soul of America.
Edition: Large Print
