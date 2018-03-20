Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Night Before Christmas

The Night Before Christmas

A Light-Up Book

by

Illustrated by

Share the magic of Christmas with Clement C. Moore’s classic poem and dazzling twinkle lights in this new board book for the whole family.

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse!”

Snuggle under a warm blanket with your family this holiday and share in the magic and wonder of Clement C. Moore’s timeless poem, “The Night Before Christmas.” With jolly illustrations, this is sure to become a staple of your holidays for years to come.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780762493319

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy