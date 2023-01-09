The Younger Next Year Back Book

“A great book for back-pain sufferers and their caregivers alike.”—Todd J. Albert MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York



If there’s one lesson to learn from the national bestselling Younger Next Year series, it’s that we can dramatically change our quality of life by taking the right kind of care of ourselves. This is just as true for back pain. Formulated by Dr. Jeremy James—whose practice has cured an astonishing 80% of patients—and #1 bestselling Younger Next Year coauthor Chris Crowley, here is a step-by-step program of simple exercises and behavioral changes that will help readers find a neutral spine, realign their core, learn healthy new ways to move in the world—and virtually eliminate back pain. So follow Jeremy’s rules—like #1. Stop Doing Dumb Stuff, #2. Be Still So You Can Heal, #7. Stand Tall for the Long Hail—and find a lifetime of relief.

