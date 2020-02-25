Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Fallen
The Enemy is among us . . . First the sickness rotted the adults’ minds. Then their bodies. Now they stalk the streets of London, hunting human flesh. The Holloway crew are survivors. They’ve fought their way across the city and made it to the Natural History Museum alive–just barely. But their fight will never end while the Enemy lives, unless there’s another way. . . . The kids at the museum are looking for a cure. All they need are medical supplies.To get them they must venture down unfamiliar streets, where it isn’t only crazed, hungry sickos who lurk in the shadows. In this fifth terrifying entry in Charlie Higson’s Enemy series, suddenly it’s not so clear who–or what–the enemy is.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"...the action is of the first order-Higson writes with a firestorm velocity that inspires to the sweeping reach of Stephen King's The Stand."—ALA Booklist
"Lord of the Flies with zombies."—Rick Riordan
Top Shelf Fiction for Middle Grade Readers—VOYA
The Enemy grabs you by the throat . . . and bites off your ear. It's kids versus zombies and no one is playing nice. The action--and boy, is there action--takes us through a London transformed by the unexplained illness that has turned every adult into a shuffling, drooling, kid-crunching machine. Bonus: zombie royals. Sheer fun."—Michael Grant, author of the Gone series
"Descriptive and suspenseful."—School Library Journal
