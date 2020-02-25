Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Enemy: Books I-III

Collecting The Enemy, The Dead, and The Fear

by

When the sickness came, every parent, every policeman, every politician…everyone over 16 years old fell ill. The lucky ones died. The rest begin to decompose, becoming crazed, confused, and hungry for young flesh. Now, every child and teen must fight for survival against the ferocious adults who hunt them in packs, like wild dogs. In the first three books of Charlie Higson???s hit series, desperate groups of children in London struggle to find a safe place to live and a way to survive in this new world where death roams the streets.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: November 11th 2014

Price: $29.97

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781484731840

ebook
Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

An Enemy Novel