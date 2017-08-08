More than 500 years of history are brought to life in this illustrated encyclopedia, whose panoramic scope offers a vivid, definitive chronology of the African-American experience. Black Saga is a remarkably comprehensive reference book that highlights the key issues and accomplishments of African American from the late fifteenth century through the present. The people, places, and events that created black America are presented in brief entries arranged in chronological order. Sidebar articles interspersed throughout the text analyze the demographic, social, economic, and political conditions that affected blacks-calling particular attention to the efforts of African Americans to win freedom, respect, and improved prospects for a promising future in a country that often took the most extreme measures to deny them basic rights.The four-century trajectory of Black Saga is punctuated with the accomplishments of famous figures and unsung heroes: the poetry of Phillis Wheatley, the music of William Still, the industrial inventions of Jan Matzeliger, the business acumen of Madame C. J. Walkre, the sensational plays and home runs of Jackie Robinson, the political skills and power of Adam Clayton Powell, and the movies of Spike Lee.Practical and attractive, Black Saga is a great sourcebook for students from high school through college, and a valuable addition to any home reference library. The book includes more than 230 illustrations-many of them rare