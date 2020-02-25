Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Is Not the End
If you could choose one person to bring back to life, who would it be?
Seventeen-year-old Lake Deveraux is the survivor of a car crash that killed her best friend and boyfriend. Now she faces an impossible choice. Resurrection technology changed the world, but strict laws allow just one resurrection per citizen, to be used on your eighteenth birthday or lost forever.
You only have days to decide.
For each grieving family, Lake is the best chance to bring back their child.
For Lake, it’s the only way to reclaim a piece of happiness after her own family fell apart.
And Lake must also grapple with a secret–and illegal–vow she made years ago to resurrect someone else. Someone who’s not even dead yet.
Who do you need most?
As Lake’s eighteenth birthday nears, secrets and betrayals new and old threaten to eclipse her cherished memories. Lake has one chance to save a life…but can she live with her choice?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"THIS IS NOT THE END captures a teen's voice nearly perfectly. Despair is pronounced in this futuristic novel that reads as a suspenseful thriller - the secrets, the twists and the turns will keep the pages turning... Read on, because even the last pages hold huge surprises!"—Kristen Hess, Let's Play Books! in Emmaus, PA
"This Is Not the End is full of characters to connect with... Chandler beautifully captures the difficult emotions that come with grief, acceptance, and unimaginable choices... She has taken a human desire: to bring loved ones back from the dead - to have just a little bit longer, and brought it to life, forcing her readers to examine this dream, to want it, and to doubt it."—Hannah Walcher, Books Inc in San Francisco, CA
PRAISE FOR ALIVE
"A tense supernatural thriller with a plethora of teen appeal."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR ALIVE
"Plentiful blood-slicked scenes will please horror fans, but the eerie tone surrounding the central mystery is what works best in this supernatural thriller."—Kirkus
"This Is Not The End uses the abundant drama of Lake's predicament as a powerful fulcrum of self-exploration and revelation... Thought provoking and emotionally satisfying, readers will turn the book's last page and wish ironically that This Is Not The End was not really over."—Kenny Brechner, DDG Booksellers in Farmington, ME
PRAISE FOR ALIVE
"The story is cinematically engaging with some sharp touches... This will be a satisfying gallop of a read for those who hold low-gore, high-concept supernatural horror dear to their non-transplanted hearts."—BCCB
"Chandler Baker's THIS IS NOT THE END.... is on one level a twisty, unputdownable journey, a dark crowdpleaser that does not let up, even in its final pages-- think: We Were Liars. And it's also a deeply moving meditation on love, loyalty, and grief, and one of the best YA novels I have read since A.S. King's I Crawl Through It. A book you can hand as easily to a teen as you can to a loyal book club." —Rob Dougherty at Clinton Bookshop In Clinton, NJ
"THIS IS NOT THE END by Chandler Baker is unputdownable. Literally, I read it in one sitting and these characters--and that twist, oh the twist!!-- have stuck with me for days. What if resurrection was a reality? This twisty, mesmerizing novel is like We Were Liars and Sophie's Choice with a trace of Unwind. A story of impossible choices that is as layered as it is exciting."—Holland Saltsman, The Novel Neighbor in St Louis, MO
PRAISE FOR ALIVE
"Give to fans of ghost stories and conspiracy theories with a touch of romance."—VOYA
