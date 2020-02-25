This Is Not the End

If you could choose one person to bring back to life, who would it be?





Seventeen-year-old Lake Deveraux is the survivor of a car crash that killed her best friend and boyfriend. Now she faces an impossible choice. Resurrection technology changed the world, but strict laws allow just one resurrection per citizen, to be used on your eighteenth birthday or lost forever.





You only have days to decide.





For each grieving family, Lake is the best chance to bring back their child.





For Lake, it’s the only way to reclaim a piece of happiness after her own family fell apart.





And Lake must also grapple with a secret–and illegal–vow she made years ago to resurrect someone else. Someone who’s not even dead yet.





Who do you need most?





As Lake’s eighteenth birthday nears, secrets and betrayals new and old threaten to eclipse her cherished memories. Lake has one chance to save a life…but can she live with her choice?