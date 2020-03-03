Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Postscript
Sixteen years after Cecelia Ahern’s bestselling phenomenon PS, I Love You captured the hearts of millions, the long-awaited sequel follows Holly as she helps strangers leave their own messages behind for loved ones.
Seven years after her husband’s death — six since she read his final letter — Holly Kennedy has moved on with her life. When Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the “PS, I Love You” letters on her podcast — to revisit the messages Gerry wrote before his death to read after his passing — she does so reluctantly, not wanting to reopen old wounds.
But after the episode airs, people start reaching out to Holly, and they all have one thing in common: they’re terminally ill and want to leave their own missives behind for loved ones. Suddenly, Holly finds herself drawn back into a world she’s worked tirelessly to leave behind — but one that leads her on another incredible, life-affirming journey.
With her trademark blend of romance, humor, and bittersweet life lessons, Postscript is the perfect follow-up to Ahern’s beloved first novel.
Includes a Reading Group Guide
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Cecelia Ahern has done it again -- but this time with even greater reserves of compassion, wisdom, and hope. The story of Holly and Gerry didn't end with PS, I Love You -- as this gorgeous novel illuminates, life goes on, even in the wake of loss. Holly's journey, seven years on, will make every reader reflect on the many kinds of love that sustain us, and underscore that the deepest love spreads its wings far beyond the objects of our desire."—#1 New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sparks
"A beautiful, visceral story about the ripple effect of loss, grief, and moving forward. Absolutely the sequel that PS, I Love You deserves."—Abby Jimenez, USA Today bestselling author of The Friend Zone
"Readers will want to have plenty of tissues on hand for this lovely, touching, heartwarming sequel."—Booklist
"Ahern's tale pulls its emotional punch."—Kirkus Reviews
"Each scenario tugs at the heartstrings . . . an uplifting book about the power of love."—Library Journal, Starred Review
"A poignant story about the gifts that can come with loss."—People magazine