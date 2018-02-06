Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Movie Book of Answers

An updated, repackaged edition of the bestselling divination tool and party favorite – ask a yes or no question, open the book, and discover your answer in the form of quotations from the world’s most iconic films.

Still looking for a way to know what tomorrow will bring? Here’s where you’ll find the answers that only Hollywood could provide. A party favorite, this fun, weirdly wise little book is for you.

The Movie Book of Answers contains answers from over 150 films, including advice from classics such as Casablanca (“Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon.”), and pithy gems from modern blockbusters like Fargo (“You’re darned tootin’!”). So what are you waiting for?… Go ahead-ask your question.

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Magic

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 704

ISBN-13: 9780316449946

