Rider at the Gate

Stranded on a distant planet that abounds with fertile farmland, human colonists appear to be in paradise. But all the native animals communicate by telepathy, projecting images that drive humans mad. Only Nighthorses stand between civilization and madness. When a flare of human emotion spreads to all the horses, chaos erupts.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: September 1st 1996

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9780446603454

