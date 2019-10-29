Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rider at the Gate
Stranded on a distant planet that abounds with fertile farmland, human colonists appear to be in paradise. But all the native animals communicate by telepathy, projecting images that drive humans mad. Only Nighthorses stand between civilization and madness. When a flare of human emotion spreads to all the horses, chaos erupts.Read More
