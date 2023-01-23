Description

A groundbreaking new book from the Magnolia network TV star exploring the baking traditions of Latin America, infusing classic breads and pastries with new energy and introducing readers to the cultures and stories behind each recipe



Bryan Ford has changed the way the world sees baking; no longer the Euro-centric approach to the craft, he broadens the scope to celebrate the baking traditions of Latin America, starting with a simple approach to recipes and technique, and sharing the depth and nuance of the stories behind each loaf and pastry.



Taking a completely unique, yet long overdue approach, there is no book like New World Baking on the market. From Pan de Mole to Medialunas, Palmeritas to Pan Frances, and Flan to Arepa Dulce de Maiz, the recipes here will highlight the beauty and breadth of Latin American baking. This is an essential baking book for every home baker looking to expand their understanding of the history of the craft and explore the sweets and treats, breads and bakes of this region, from the Caribbean to Peru.