A renowned psychiatrist reveals how trauma affects children-and outlines the path to recovery “Fascinating and upbeat….Dr. Perry is both a world-class creative scientist and a compassionate therapist.” (Mary Pipher, PhD)





How does trauma affect a child’s mind–and how can that mind recover? In the classic The Boy Who Was Raised as a Dog, Dr. Perry explains what happens to the brains of children exposed to extreme stress and shares their lessons of courage, humanity, and hope. Only when we understand the science of the mind and the power of love and nurturing, can we hope to heal the spirit of even the most wounded child.