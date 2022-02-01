Raising Lazarus

One of Lit Hub's Most Anticipated Books of 2022
Author of Dopesick, the New York Times bestselling book that inspired the Hulu limited series
New York Times Bestselling author of Dopesick and Factory Man
In her characteristic narrative style, Beth Macy pulls the massive national health crisis that is opioid addiction down to its compelling, character-driven, emotional core to illustrate the personal cost American families have been forced to shoulder. In this deeply reported and urgent followup to Dopesick, Macy exposes the swathes of America—especially rural America—that have been left to fend for themselves.
Nearly a decade into the second wave of America's opioid epidemic, pharmaceutical companies are finally being forced to answer for the crisis they created. As bestsellers such as Empire of Pain have brought to life, the pending multi-district litigation against opioid makers, distributors, and retailers could result in tens of millions of dollars to help treat the disease of addiction and provide communities across America with resources to help those struggling with addiction. And yet there is no consensus on the best treatment available to help addicted people, nor an understanding of how to scale the programs that have proven successful.
Macy examines—as she did with Factory Man—what happens when political forces beyond the control of individuals come to define generations of Americans. She exposes the stories of activists and relatives of victims of overdose who are working to hold Purdue and the Sackler family accountable, harm reductionists who risk arrest to deliver care while politicians hoping to score reelction points continue to stigmatize the addicted, and rural communities that are far from overcoming deaths of despair.
This complex story of public health, big pharma, dark money, politics, race, and class will take the story of Dopesick into the present day, showing that the increase in the number of overdose deaths during the COVID pandemic illustrates the tremendous need across America to change the conditions that make addiction so prevalent and that prevent those seeking treatment from beginning new lives.
In an age of increasing deaths from overdose, Raising Lazarus exposes the conflicting forces of the opioid epidemic and the individuals working to save American lives.
What's Inside
Praise
"Macy's harrowing account of the opioid epidemic in which hundreds of thousands have already died masterfully interlaces stories of communities in crisis with dark histories of corporate greed and regulatory indifference." -praise for Dopesick
—New York Times Book Review, Editor’s Choice
"A harrowing, deeply compassionate dispatch from the heart of a national emergency...a masterwork of narrative journalism, interlacing stories of communities in crisis with dark histories of corporate greed and regulatory indifference." -praise for Dopesick
—New York Times Book Review
"This book is comprehensive, compassionate and forceful. No matter what you already know about the opioid crisis, Dopesick's toughness and intimacy make it a must." -praise for Dopesick—Janet Maslin, New York Times
"An impressive feat of journalism, monumental in scope and urgent in its implications...gritty and heartbreaking." -praise for Dopesick—The Boston Globe
"You've probably heard pieces of this story before, but in Dopesick we get something original: a page-turning explanation." -praise for Dopesick
—Matt McCarthy, USA Today
"Macy has waded into a public health morass that has also become a political minefield...Macy's strengths as a reporter are on full display when she talks to people, gaining the trust of chastened users, grieving families, exhausted medical workers and even a convicted heroin dealer, whose scheduled two-hour interview with the author ended up stretching to more than six hours." -praise for Dopesick—Jennifer Szalai, New York Times
"In a class with other runaway debuts like Laura Hillenbrand's "Seabiscuit" and Katherine Boo's "Behind the Beautiful Forevers": These nonfiction narratives are more stirring and dramatic than most novels. And Ms. Macy writes so vigorously that she hooks you instantly. You won't be putting this book down." -praise for Factory Man—Janet Maslin, New York Times
"Nonfiction storytelling at its finest.... It does what the best business books should: It delivers a heavily researched, highly entertaining story, at the end of which you realize you've learned something.... This is a great American story, the kind that we don't read often enough." -praise for Factory Man—Bryan Burrough, New York Times