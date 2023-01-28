“Barbara Pleasant’s most comprehensive and passion-driven work to date helps beginning and experienced gardeners plan a garden that will feed them through the year and find great fulfillment while doing so.” — Hank Will, editor-in-chief of Mother Earth News



“If you’re looking for a single book that can take you from planning and planting a food garden through harvesting, preserving, and cooking your produce, Homegrown Pantry is it. Barbara Pleasant offers savvy advice on what vegetables to plant and how much to grow, plus dozens of time- and flavor-saving tips.” — David J. Ellis, editor of The American Gardener magazine



“A treasure! Charts will help both new and experienced gardeners calculate the timing of second plantings, the ideal temperature to store individual edibles, and how many row-feet to plant for the family.” — Rosalind Creasy, award-winning author and edible landscaping pioneer



“Normally you’d have to consult at least four books — on gardening, preservation, seasonal recipes, and food storage — to find the information beautifully organized here. Incredibly practical, with down-to-earth tips, calendars, and plans to guide you through your gardening, preservation, and food storage tasks throughout the year.” — Shelley Stonebrook, writer and organic farmer