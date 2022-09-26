The Lion of Lark-Hayes Manor

Description

A charming middle-grade novel about old magic, new friendships, a winged lion learning to roar, and a young girl fighting to be heard. Perfect for fans of classics like The NeverEnding Story.



Poppy Woodlock believes in magic, but so far she hasn’t found any. It’s been two weeks since her parents moved their family to Oregon to undertake their biggest project yet: revitalizing the once-grand Lark-Hayes Manor. Her older brother instantly found his place, but after being thrown into middle school midyear, Poppy is feeling…invisible. And not the cool kind. So she retreats to the places where she has always felt most at home: books and magic. And if the fantastic and supernatural exist, certainly they can be found in this mysterious old estate.



A late-night prowl leads Poppy to a desperate water nymph, with whom she strikes a dangerous bargain. But now Poppy has the secret of a lifetime: her very own flying lion. Sampson is exactly what she needs to prove magic does exist and, more importantly, that she is not to be so easily dismissed.



But the cost of ancient magic is astronomic, and it threatens to unravel the lives of everyone around her. Fixing the chaos will require Poppy to be clever and bold, and even at her smartest and loudest, she’s not sure it will be enough. But she has to try.



