Aubrey Hartman
Aubrey Hartman is a debut author living in California with her three young children. Like Poppy, she believes with all her heart in a certain sort of magic, the kind that’s made up of powerful words and cinematic scenes that come to life as you read them, and in characters who curl up in your heart and just stay and stay and stay. Also like Poppy, she’s passionate about inspiring young people to recognize the impact that their voice can have in the world. As you read this, Aubrey is hard at work on a new middle grade standalone, similarly tinged with a mysterious and alluring sense of the fantastical, and all about a charismatic young undead fox named Clare. The Lion of Lark-Hayes Manor is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
The Lion of Lark-Hayes Manor
A charming middle grade novel, with a classic feel, about magic, friendship, a lion learning to roar, and a young girl fighting to be heard…