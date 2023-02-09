Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
High-Vibe Feng Shui
11 Steps to Achieving Your Best Life
Description
The keys to manifesting major life transformation are within reach! In this fresh interpretation of the ancient art of Feng Shui, certified practitioner Ashley Cantley offers the simple and straightforward guide she wishes she’d had when she started learning about Feng Shui. Cantley’s 11-step program demystifies foundational ideas and practices, with guided exercises for creating intention, tapping into intuition, cleaning and decluttering, and balancing and enhancing energy in your home. But this is no rule book! Cantley’s process for eliminating blockages, realizing goals, and “living in the flow” is designed to be customized to anyone’s desires, experiences, and style.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“This book is a must-read for anyone who is looking to shift their vibration, bring minimalism into their lives, and declutter their space to create the best energy. You’ll find everything from tips on using sage, palo santo, sound, and crystals to create the space of your dreams. I believe that your success is in your daily habits, and that having your space reflect tranquility and minimalism is key. Thank you, Ashley, for sprinkling your energy into the world.”
— Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder of The Skinny Confidential
“A successful interior space is not just one that looks good, it has to feel good and provide its inhabitants with a sense of calm and rejuvenation. High-Vibe Feng Shui helps people achieve this balance and create an energy flow that offers an enhanced experience and better access to their inner goals.”
— Martyn Bullard, award-winning interior designer, author, and TV personality
“At its core, Feng Shui is really about creating balance and elevating your space to heal your home and yourself. Ashley Cantley’s modernized, customizable approach to Feng Shui makes it fun and easy for anyone looking to transform their space and their life to do so.”
— Heather Askinosie, cofounder of Energy Muse
