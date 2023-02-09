“This book is a must-read for anyone who is looking to shift their vibration, bring minimalism into their lives, and declutter their space to create the best energy. You’ll find everything from tips on using sage, palo santo, sound, and crystals to create the space of your dreams. I believe that your success is in your daily habits, and that having your space reflect tranquility and minimalism is key. Thank you, Ashley, for sprinkling your energy into the world.”

— Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder of The Skinny Confidential



“A successful interior space is not just one that looks good, it has to feel good and provide its inhabitants with a sense of calm and rejuvenation. High-Vibe Feng Shui helps people achieve this balance and create an energy flow that offers an enhanced experience and better access to their inner goals.”

— Martyn Bullard, award-winning interior designer, author, and TV personality



“At its core, Feng Shui is really about creating balance and elevating your space to heal your home and yourself. Ashley Cantley’s modernized, customizable approach to Feng Shui makes it fun and easy for anyone looking to transform their space and their life to do so.”

— Heather Askinosie, cofounder of Energy Muse